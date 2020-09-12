Biden introduces defense secretary nominee

More
Gen. Lloyd Austin would become the first African American to lead the defense department if confirmed.
21:59 | 12/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden introduces defense secretary nominee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"21:59","description":"Gen. Lloyd Austin would become the first African American to lead the defense department if confirmed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74630853","title":"Biden introduces defense secretary nominee","url":"/US/video/biden-introduce-defense-secretary-nominee-74630853"}