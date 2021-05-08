Transcript for Biden signs electric car executive order, praises autoworkers

President Joseph Biden. Is now about to step up to the might she's getting ready to sign an executive order is by aiming for half a dozen by the all new vehicles to be electric. And fuel cell Elektra a gore plug in hybrid by the year to 2030. It's. Part of the White House strategy to fight. Global warning. Going to go ahead and listen in. Saves everybody sit down please please please. Good afternoon. I. Before I begin. The restore was something you I apologized were somber. I I learned a couple hours ago. More my staff to do that. But close friend and Lawrence. And I think of many view as well. Christian could have died today. From heart attack. Reason I was a few minutes wait coming now and I apologize for that I was talking to his wife into his son who call. Q and disagree through labor leader. He was a friend's friend years to Debbie and thank. And he's someone I could confide in and you knew whatever he said he'd do he would do. Was simple Tommy you new worlds well. He was always there. He was an American work. Always try you for working people protecting their wages are safety their pensions. And their ability to build the middle class life. I'm also believe that the middle class build America. And I know who both middle class unions. Unions both class. There's no doubt triggers trumka. Help communities all across this country. My heart goes out to Barbara enriched junior and grandkids. And I might point out. That. You know how. I used to always kid. He was from. Soft coal country I was from hard coal country she could present this through human. You know he used to be prison United Mine Workers. Nance having got started. Folks. Let's learn them you know turn to today's events. Prevent. I want to thank burnish an introduction for being part of the best world auto workers in the world. Thank you raped her in prison UAW Revere railings and what did concede. I also want to thank the leaders of the Big Three companies should be here today. Mary drawer very issue General Motors she'd want to tell you. I think she's one reason we're here today we had a long discussions. Annan zoom call with a bunch of labor leaders and other other major business leaders and a she made a commitment. And she's keeping thank you very much I'm chair Jim Farley Ford. By the way. My dad is an automobile business he sold for its wobble mostly general whose projects. For products. But you see that sucker or there. Zero to 64. Between one's thinking this is all electric. I tell you would. And I want to say publicly I have a commitment from marry when they make the first. Electric Corvette I get to drive. Right rapid. Redemption my kid and that warrants are sega's shares teach there were no mark. Let's go and Mark Stuart of excellence this. It's you know I. Mark Karen. We used to have when he your big plants in my state and as. As men about to recognize the no special thanks to all the members of congress and here but I want to pay particular. Recognition and my chairman Myron buddy we serve regular Beers Tommy carper Tom. Inferno that I kid my Michigan friends. But. You know. I I just want to know stated. Senators hundred can Markey and White House. Padilla and I know. Duckworth. And leave some folks out I'm sure representative Kathy castor. You know in Michigan delegation Tuesday W stab and senator Gary Peters. Congressman Debbie dingle who is automobiles. And and then killed it. But I watch Illinois remind Michigan delegation this used to be when I was first got elected to have ties to tow your husband mrs. well we had a higher percentage of auto workers in Delaware that penny. State of the union including. Including Michigan. The fact greeted her small populations. And we. And we had almost a 100000 auto workers in our states counting the ought to lighten others whereas had some intuitive but. I I just want to be dream. Straightforward. You know us. UAW from reading the dances its. I also know we're misses someone truly special and dear friend of all of us senator Carl Levin who passed away last week. Carl and I served together. For thirty years the United States and together and he was one of the most high I think all my colleagues who contestants when most honorable people. Who's decent people. I'm not only served with what I've ever known he was a tireless champion American worker. And electronic. Often American automobile industry. And so you bought. He did everything that's his beloved machine can it is now our culture presents. Respects. Dignity pride. Pride in the nation and tried and what we build. As of today a labor and industry state and local leaders are all working together to write the next chapter of the American story. As I've said before weren't competition with China and many other nations for the 21 century. To where we're gonna have to make sure that future will be made in America. You know back in May united toured the four plan as I mentioned state of the art facility in Dearborn. For the UAW workers I'd burn your bill Bowman the first ever all electric Ford 150. And as I said the best part is I got to drive his incredible events just like other vehicles that are behind me today. There are vision of the future that is now beginning to happen. A future of the automobile industry that is electric. Battery electric plug in hybrid electric fuel cell electric. Its electric. Companion and there's no turning back. The question is whether lead or fall behind in the race for the future. It's where there will build these vehicles in the batteries that got them to where they are in the United States here in the United States we're gonna have to rely and other countries from those facts. Whether or not to jobs to build these vehicles and batteries are good change union jobs jobs and benefits jobs through sustained. Continued growth in the middle class. They have to be. It has to be major. Right now China is leading the race. There's one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world. And a key part electric vehicles state the obvious is the battery. Right now 80% of the manufacturing capacity through these batteries is done in China. And here's the deal. Is thought to China batters percent China's battery technology that's much more innovative than and you analysis remember. Our national labs in America. Our universities our auto makers who led and development this technology. We led to develop this technology. There's no reason why we can't re claim that leadership to lead again. But we just have to move we have to move fast. You know when Brock and I runoffs this President Obama iron office that's what we're new in 2009 the autumn moon industry was flat on his back. We're told we've never be able to sell American made cars in the same rate as we did before. But we didn't listen to the nicest we even had some in all. When both parties who didn't think we should quote bail out. The industry you remember well we bet on the American worker. And we extend their life to. And they stepped up made sacrifices and do it may save more than them we save more than a million jobs in the process. We're going to be all industries. We said fuel efficiency standards and provide incentives. For folks to buy fuel efficient vehicles. Through the Recovery Act we made the largest investment in clean energy and battery technology ever made. And then the previous administration came along and office and they roll back to standards we set. Despite our partners is a poor for consumer incentives. They also let the federal tax credits expire. She lies in auto workers who were at the time selling most electric vehicles in the world. In the United States. They announced interest short when we did they announce infrastructure week they did it for every week for four years. And not one's gotten anything done. Not once folks the rest of the world's movement ahead. We've just got to step up government labor and industry working together which you see here today. We have a playbook and is gonna work. Today. I'm announcing steps were take heed said the new place for electric vehicles first. From following through the campaign commitment to a reversed the previous administrations shores said it rollback of vehicle emissions insists he's stamps. And doing so in the with the support of the auto industry. The automobile industry. Today the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation unveiling proposals to do just that. These agencies are beginning to work on the next round of standards. For a broad class of vehicles for cars suvs pickup trucks medium and heavy duty vehicles. Importantly. We have announced was today from auto makers represented nearly the entire auto industry market collapses into positioned around. The addition of forty to 50% of all vehicles sold by 2030 in America be an electric. This a big deal. But to unlock the full potential we have to keep investing. And our workers and our manufacturing capacity. And that's what our build back better plan is all about. It's about leverage he wanted a generation investments. And a whole government effort to lift up American auto workers and strengthen. And strengthen the American leadership in the world in the clean car technology trucks and not just cargo trucks as well and buses. You know that's why today. I'm signing an executive order city not a target of 50% of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030. Will be electric. Instead an emotion an all out effort. That's why along with the members of congress your day for working around the clock on the build back better plan which serves three critical thinks. Want to. It transforms our infrastructure. For and a put Americans to work modernizing our roads are. Our highways are torturer porch rail and trends assists. You know that included putting IBEW members and other union workers to work installing. A national network of 500000. Charging stations. Along roads and highways and on our homes and our apartments. Two we're gonna boost our manufacturing capacity. To build back better plan invest in new rooted just facilities. Actually we knew and retool facilities and employed workers were good. Chain wages good jobs. She grants. Grants to kick start new battery parts production. Loans and tax credits to boost manufacturing in these clean vehicle. And I bill back clutter build back better plan makes the largest investment in research and development in generations. This'll help you know me. Manufacture and bill the supply chains from batteries semiconductors. Since those small computer chips electric trucks. And cars are going to be even more reason relying upon as we move forward. Never again should we be in this situation we face today with the semiconductor shortage. And we know these kinds of federal investments we know that they work. It was a Defense Department. And this and got the modern semiconductor industry on its feet decades ago. Our own Department of Energy pioneered and transformed. The battery industry were Brock and I when we went off a woman in office and with the help of the Recovery Act grants and loans. Battery prices dropped 85%. Because we were forward look. We need that same mindset. Certainly. Support. Of consumers actually eats. That needs purchases incentives. For consumers to buy clean vehicles union made right here in America. Like the warns championed by Debbie Stabenow Ron Wyden in the senate. Which provide 7500. Dollars basic credit. 2500. Dollar credit for vehicles made in America an additional 2500. Credit for a reunion many vehicles. That means spurring demand. I converted the federal government's enormously of vehicles we have over 600000. Do we a lot of vehicles 60000 a much. Indo an all American made clean vehicles. So that's we're gonna do as we. As we roll out and get rid of the existing sleep we're gonna support the electric transit system as well in the electric school bus so. Look there's. One other thing. We haven't played. That will help us out compete other nations. The American work. I really believe that and I know you guys until. American workers are ace in the deck. Now I know many of you watching at home I like the folks I grew up from Scranton and climb on Delaware. They feel left out left behind in the economy and industry that's rapidly change. Against it I understand. What we're gonna leave known behind. Nearly 90% of the jobs created in our infrastructure to. Do not require. A bachelor's degree. And when we invest in our infrastructure and buy American products American materials and services from American businesses made in America by American workers. And really do everything in our power to encourage and protect the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargained the bottom line it is we are proposing a blue collar blue print to rebuild America. That's it's going to be and we need auto makers and other companies to keep investing in America. We need them not to take your benefits from our public investments and expand electric vehicles and battery manufacturing production abroad. We need to deepen your partnership UW continue to pay good raged support local communities across. That's why I'm so proud of the UAW standing here today as well. It's why I'm proud of the three largest employers are sitting pence share in their sights are set. I don't even electric vehicles but on expansion. Expending huge expanding in the class did not. You know in the springs. I kept my commitment to convene leaders of all the major economies in the world I don't know who has. Madam first movie. Did you did we didn't assume call was a whole bunch of folks including heads as stated China India Japan the European Union. For being hosted in the white house on the most consequential issues facing the world. An agreement was as the climate crisis. And I made clear. I made clear what I've long believed and I think. Of that when I think of the climate crisis but on the devastation of lives and livelihoods and the health of our very planet. When I hear climate I think shops. Good. Paying union jobs. I want the world to see. There was a consensus that all that dead were an inflection point in world history. React to save the planet. We can also come out of a better we can create millions of good paying jobs and generate significant economic growth and opportunity racist and when people not only here but around the world. But I also want to put the world on notice. American she's back American. In the competition. And a 21 century the future that we build right here in America. Let me close in this our economy is recovering. Six months preceding the fastest job growth on record as just point nine administration history the fastest economic growth and nearly forty years. We've shown each other in the world that's there's no quit in America. None none not. And it's never ever ever been a good bet to bet against America. We are United States America. There's not a single solitary thing not the beyond our capacity to get done if we when we do it together. We have to act. That's what we're doing today. Now again I want to thank this the CEOs of the automobile companies. And I also want to thank all the auto workers. Thank you all for being here today. I'm gonna sign the executive order but I like to invite my congressional colleagues to come up concern willing to stand behind me here when we do this and others who know there are supposed to come on thank you all very much. OK so the president United States there on the South Lawn the White House he's getting re decide that executive order aiming to curb greenhouse gas emissions saying the future. The automobile industry. Is electric. Let's bring in White House correspondent Mary Alice barks whose talk a little bit more about what the president had to say. No surprise is he pretty much laid it out right by 2030 he wants electric. Fuel cell electric or plug in hybrid cars to be made. You know. Make it better for the environment had better on the the up pocket book and better for America. Our organization aide Kerry he said the rest of the world is moving ahead and he's not wrong that China hasn't ramps up its development of electric vehicles. That experts say we're gonna see an explosion electric vehicles on the market some estimates that we can see it doubling of the number of electric vehicles every year for the next few years. And so you're the president saying. We can either be a part of this or not and I'd like this could be a part of skis said that only works is save the planet we can also worked to raise the standard of living when he thinks of fighting climate change he thinks of jobs jobs jobs that's a message. We've heard from this president before. But your I was struck by what we did it hear the president say I was expecting he would give. Some indication to what in the new fuel economy is standards that the EPA and Ed department transportation would be rolling out. I as a big question right now about whether he's gonna go back to the fuel economy standards that were laid out during. The Obama administration or whether he would try to do even better. And as some Democrats say certain. Can beat up for the lost time under the truck administration which rolled those standards back he didn't give any preview to that so that's still a big question mark. I will definitely follow it Mary Alice parks thank you so much.

