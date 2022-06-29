Black couple’s home value rose nearly $300,000 after shown by white colleague

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to professors Nathan Connolly and Shani Mott who filed an appraisal discrimination lawsuit, with Mott saying, “My jaw dropped. I was like, this is racism, right?”

