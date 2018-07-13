Transcript for Bodycam video shows Texas officer use Taser on teen with autism

Metallurgical. Yeah. You're looking at nineteen year old Michael bloom on. Okay. He's autistic and about to have an encounter with Graham police take a very apt term yeah where you live at mr. Moore brought here. Or is being questioned in his own backyard two weeks ago after a neighbor called 9112 reported Miette tossing rocks into their yard. The police pull and he waved a hand around to them and and asked me do you live saying yes. We first set out what Michael and his mom last week police don't know he's autistic when they arrive thinking instead he's hired the wrong. The body camera put it shows him becoming visibly confused. Out there asking I don't like. If you're religious after a couple minutes things escalate when officers decide to put hand columns on violent. Britney and I bet I would say. Good. Michael is taken the ground in stung twice by its Hazen. And yeah yeah throughout the takedown. Well. The young man repeatedly. Yells for his mother who's just out of your shock in the front of the house. This is my child and you have put your hands on -- many of hurt you know one quarter of this first got out the police department's FaceBook page was inundated with hundreds if not. Thousands of comments. Today they are still standing behind these officers while also acknowledging a need to do more trade. The change saying in part via a statement quote the department will use this opportunity to expand our awareness and ability to serve diverse residents within our community committee and yet. Michaels suffered facial and eye injuries these photos were snapped at the hospital. And yeah there's Stanley maintains that officers had simply knocked at their front door it all could've been avoided.

