Bombers leave airbase ahead of hurricane

More
The B-52H Stratofortresses took off from an Air Force Base in Louisiana to avoid possible damage from Hurricane Laura.
2:00 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bombers leave airbase ahead of hurricane
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:00","description":"The B-52H Stratofortresses took off from an Air Force Base in Louisiana to avoid possible damage from Hurricane Laura.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72630721","title":"Bombers leave airbase ahead of hurricane","url":"/US/video/bombers-leave-airbase-ahead-hurricane-72630721"}