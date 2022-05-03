New book on racial inequity is a ‘prologue to the present’: Michael Eric Dyson

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson about his new book “Unequal: A Story of America” which draws parallels between the history of racial inequity to modern events.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live