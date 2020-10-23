Transcript for Boston public schools halt in-person learning as COVID-19 positivity rate rises

As local leaders trying to manage coded in their respective areas Boston has announced it's suspending all in person learning a public schools. After an increase in the city's posit Tim hitting great Boston mayor Marty moss joins me now from more on how the city is responding. Mayor good morning thanks for being here. Extra reduce weren't so how do you see a virus spreading within schools or is this a precautionary move. Now assigned to see increase in the virus an hour and ideally testing numbers how we use and at seven average yen and chewy do we get ago it was four point 4% weekly average here in the city and then this week police are five point seven. To sense testing average so we're seeing the virus co in the wrong direction it was the largest jump we saw are in any week since spreading Bakken in May so we've seen here just like the previous certainly put on was cited CDs. I wouldn't call this fight yet but we're certainly seeing a steady increase chair of the virus and having she's in school particularly the kids we're we're hostile right now there are Chinese. Students are really need to be in school. Oh we took the precaution. Having. Obviously send them home which is very typical decision frost and from the particularly. It is and and this is one of those issues that always comes down because it's so hard for parents especially to see their kids suffering draw this. I know that you guys saw an increase in pollen productivity rates in general what was there's it was there a reason to suspect that schools were behind this. Or are you just trying to be extra careful in that decision. Yet knows not one factor that was seeing upon Syria is not necessary because schools I believe we've had played six cases of teachers and students and acting on district and we we only had a portion of my district act so it's really not there Brett. We've seen in England where schools are high spikes part of it is you know people who are sturdy and under our teachers to percent of our new cases Camara population. The Latino community here in Boston was seen large sums Latino community. So are working on an island on specific programming. Are probably try to bring those numbers found it goes back to people who are social physical this is things our people not to gather in large groups are asking people to Wear masks and get tested and and all those different things that would and all preaching for you know several months here now reality and was seen these. I'm seeing these large spikes across the country and across the world so certainly boss said we've we've had a day will we had big numbers and we don't whatever group we don't go back to those days. Mayor what do you say to critics who think this move is is kind of an overstep. I mean I think it's about to see the kids and I think that there's going to be a lot of decisions about made another other mayors across America may have been done our second guessing very guessed right at the end of the day it's about keeping people safe and alive and in these these kids that we have in our schools right now our highest these tests students and also protecting the staff from the teachers and all sorts of the wants those schools so we hope that -- this is just kind of not a trend we hope to start to see the numbers go back down the other way actually get our schools back opening your kids back into school. I think that's really where kids blah. And I Hughes talking aloud about the needs of the kids that's obvious he was so many are concerned about how are you supporting low income students. Who may not have I I deal remote learning situations at home. Yeah I know we're working Hulu mean we make sure that we brought it got to weather the technology that they had they they need chrome books we give promotes saw my kids and I district. I want to the issues that's our biggest challenge in summer hurrah underserved communities is is. Wi-Fi networks and I'm working right now with Wi-Fi companies here. I cable company chairman Boston's it's improved the life trying to secure the connectivity is something that a lot of our kids particularly in in the black and Latino community that don't have the ability get their so. We're working to prove that every day be his connection and our hot spots but we have to do better. Medical experts have been warning for awhile now that the wind terror is going to be really tough we have cold weather flu season and the holidays. How do you plan to manage that are you considering further shutdowns. Not yet we're looking at we're looking at our numbers are obviously on a daily basis a weekly basis our five point 7%. As of Tuesday we're gonna get another number tonight. If the front on the continues to increase we're gonna have to take some some further measures are cutting American's and some of this some of them around. The programs that would open up here right now restaurants are open we have to dine here and in the city of Boston a lot of it but obviously spots and in city too cold pretty soon. So happy looking out what do we do our restaurants our gyms. You know what we're looking at go that route did the utilities. Showers oh and then we may have to cut back on that to listen things already looking at what we have to cut back on. I just want people understand and realize that it need again. You watch the news different parts of the country. That can be anyone of us any given day and it's really important for so we state. Vigilant in in. Combating this virus I think that you know shutting down the economy obviously who had damaging impacts across the board here and I don't want to have to do that again but if we don't. All collectively work together and into stopping the spread that the experts that said the winter's going to be that with the same experts say Wear masks physical social this is washing hands and do while that you can be grin spread the virus so I think we should listen to that part of what the experts say because that really is within our control. Tonight mayor Martin loss in Boston we appreciate your time this morning thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.