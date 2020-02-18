Transcript for Bowie State University opens food pantry for students

Today refuted come to billion a birth even notice a new addition I can't hit this food pantry it was may possible. Buy food lion they got 101000 dollars to make this happen during an ice and Cindy I say you are a health educator here on campus. The state educational or. Very easy students are we becoming so there's tonight he. And grabbed the office of nutrition and allow you know people can kind of sit around and enjoy it and there's in the past president told. Coming in I couldn't sell act act you're thankful I have forgiven if this opportunity. To allow simplicity let's who have access to nutritional food items. I feel like at a that it be a good place for citizen just kind man beaten to grab items go to class and we want them to act and the classroom and outside. And as upward. Peaking at liberty. Air India says point to how students. Here at. Hear me so students itself is very convenient that. You know it's called the solar. Another food pantry but there are at stake not going to. Us. In the libraries though. What is happening. Lessons actually comes very. And that's where. So it's convenient and it's not as discouraging God's it's gone. It's pretty convenient for them. And if you can't it opens up to day with a new edition. Athletes in eight hours. ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.