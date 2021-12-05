Transcript for Former boxer Felix Verdejo pleads not guilty to murder charges

We shipped to Puerto Rico where the former Olympic boxer Felix were de ho who was arraigned this afternoon for his alleged involvement in the murder of his pregnant ex girlfriend she Shalala Rodriguez. The brutal murder has rocked the small Caribbean island which was already under a state of emergency for its ongoing crisis of violence against women. He sees shenae Norman brings us the latest. Tonight boxer Felix bird Deo Santana as an alleged accomplice Louis Antonio can -- Martinez are pleading not guilty in the murder of a pregnant 27 year old woman. First reported missing after not showing up for work April 29. Charging documents state that he slowed Rodriguez was killed after telling her day Hoke whose married that she was pregnant with his child. April 29 for gay hell allegedly punched Rodriguez in the face injected her with substances using a syringe and then restrained her arms and feet with wire. Her body was then toss out the cyber bridge after they hope then allegedly shooting -- with a pistol. Search teams recovered the body to ease later in the CN Jose lagoon Rodriguez's mother just rot. I don't know I'm right at angrily about me all public. The suspects are facing federal charges of carjacking and kidnapping resulting in the death of Rodriguez and killing her unborn child. Both are being held without bail and could face up to life in prison or the death penalty. Any and I mean. And this past weekend's demonstrations in Puerto Rico. As demands for justice over her death and for an end to murder of women on the island grow louder. Puerto Rico's governor says they are addressing violence against women. Connecticut also look at Barack Ali they got us. Economic element that would that would Buddha. Yeah I get eliminated. And many people of many let them get them up. According to Puerto Rico's gender equality observatory and 20/20. A reported sixty women were killed across the island. We are angry mean we heard me we are praying. We her. In theory a it. What's going on we. Oh. Those emotions. And political. They're de ho is a former Olympian representing Puerto Rico in the 2012 London Olympics. He started his professional career back same here in the lightweight division. And has over 200000. Followers on investor Graham. He sales failing back home in Puerto Rico pleading for justice. Get out that. In at the end of bullying I don't that they go to Rome woman would probably penalties and Logan if authentic we'll. Telling me as a woman thankful decide if he didn't feel like him a couple of. Silence heard so many things are things so Jeannette on sad.

