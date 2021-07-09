Transcript for The Breakdown: 9/11 first responders face health battles 20 years later

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up and then I'm Terry Moran president Biden is surveying. Left behind by an idea in New York in New Jersey he says the losses he witnessed today are profound. But that he leaves this situation has an opportunity to take action on climate change this whole. In my view this is an opportunity. I think the country's finally noise factor global warming is real. And it's really had an incredible pace we've got to do something about. Meanwhile president Biden is facing a sharp drop in his approval ratings after multiple crises were and the latest from Washington. Menacing I was says it has helped the first Americans escape Afghanistan since the US military withdrawal and for American safely cross the border Overland into a neighboring country. But secretary of state and see blink and says around 100 Americans are still trying to leave the country. We'll hear from a gold star will about how the war in Afghanistan isn't over for thousands of families. Good twentieth anniversary of September 11 were taking a closer look. At the long term health effects that have now killed more first responders from the terror attacks themselves and. But we begin with president Biden visiting endure no New Jersey and New York today's serving the damage from the remnants of hurricane I'd this is a new ABC poll. Shows Americans are losing confidence in the Biden administration ABC's Catherine salters joins us. But the latest on that Catherine first was the purpose of the president's trip to new York New Jersey today what's he hoping to accomplish here. AS for the purpose of this trip is obviously to. Examine and survey that damage left by her cannot and new York and New Jersey is also using this as an opportunity to focus on some of his agenda items infrastructure for example. Climate change for example trying to push there's uses as an opportunity to push some of those infrastructure. Bills through congress now he is. On this tore currently. In new York and New Jersey in New Jersey now I just. What I read some from the poor live that we're getting in from from the White House troops on the ground there he -- final stop at a house that is almost entirely destroyed the president said he was. Surprised by the what was the level of damage the woman whose home was damaged she had a four month old baby they luckily. A got out before this flooding you can see some of those images there the president. A meeting with some of those on the ground who have lost their homes meeting with some of those first responders. And again using this Stan as an opportunity. Really to emphasize the importance of climate change has climate agenda and getting these infrastructure bills passed through congress something will be hearing. A lot about this coming month now that congress is back and Washington. And Catherine it's it's a busy and difficult time for the president right now. I'm a pandemic for so for millions of Americans does expanded pandemic unemployment benefits are expired. The White House consider this time extending those payments and what kind of in our economic impact and expecting from their end. Yeah this is affecting and nearly twelve million. Americans Terry the White House didn't give us any consideration to extending the is the White House was asked about this last week. If there would be any consideration an at this point there isn't so those benefits. A lapsed on a Monday it is included those 300 dollar payments. An an inch and insurance checks for example but the real look are banking on is more federal funding and federal programs here now the Biden administration has. Said behind the scenes that OK maybe some of this money that we allocated to states for a coup in nineteen recovery efforts maybe they can we allocate. That money to extend some of these employment benefits the president is also supposed to. Will likely mention this and bring this up on Thursday when he gives remarks on camp in nineteen. They kept in the White House announced that. I'll be addressing the fight against the delta variant later this week. Last week he alluded to may be some new changes in strategy what are you hearing on parent. Yeah so a little di tale from the White House honest they have confirms that. The president will on facts speak on Thursday they say he's going to announce the six pronged strategy to combat. The spread of the delta very ads also. Increase in accident vaccinations may be they'll touch on. A bit of the booster shot. For example but we do know is it does seem that the president is going to call for this broad. A vaccine mandate there's been questions. About whether they can do on the federal level while the white house Press Secretary spoke to reporters aboard. Air Force One on this in seem to acknowledge that there's no real legal past. Full or there to mandates call for this broad mandate vaccines but the president is likely to the essentially say well this is what we recommend we recommend he's for local businesses for schools so he will push for on the local level perhaps. For those mandates to be put in place without calling for a broader mandate from the federal level. And let's talked about this ABC news poll that we've been mentioning. Says this is striking it shows the president has really taken a hit 51% of Americans now disapprove of the job he's doing. He's under water right now any hands. Indicate where he's loose. Support. The 51% of Americans now disapproving. The president's job performance we see you must take a hit. A whip the numbers on Afghanistan for example with Colonna virus. 52% of Americans out of course approved of how the president has handled the pandemic overall but importantly that's down from 62%. In mid June and 60%. Of Americans also disapprove. Of his handling of the troop withdrawal for example. I knew that fears of corn a virus RR spiking the poll shows nearly half of America's Terry 47%. Great the risk of getting sick from cove in nineteen. As moderate or high you could see some of those top line numbers. On the screen there on this poll but essentially those are two areas where he really is taking a big hit as a relates the handling of could in nineteen. And the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. The secretary of state blanket and is until hi this morning and said 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan the picket the State Department. Is also reporting that the government help to facilitate the safe evacuation of four American citizens from. Afghanistan. They descent across a land border what more can you tell us. Yes so secretary blink ended in Mitt blog it's a challenge to get Americans out of Afghanistan now that. I'm there's no personnel on the ground but with these. For evacuations of Americans they crossed. Land border from Afghanistan they the first Americans to leave the country with help. From the US government since Biden ended that chaotic evacuation efforts so we don't know what country. These Americans are and we just know that US officials have told us that they were in good conditions and. All right Catherine fall there's great daddy Catherine thank you. And as 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the US troop withdrawal gold star families. Are left with a heavy heart after the fall of the Taliban. Military veterans advocate Jane Horton is a member of one of those gold star family she lost her husband army specialist Christopher David Horton. Nearly ten years ago in Afghanistan and Jane joins us now from more. On the impact the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan has had. On gold star families Jane thanks so much for being here and thanks for the sacrifice you and your family have made for this country. I know you said that goal start Stanley Steele defeated. By the fall of Afghanistan and then a massive crisis is now playing out in the military community what do you mean by that. Thank you so much for having me ma'am and thank you for letting me speak up a subject. NN business hurt our hearts so much it has been a crisis through the military community. Over the past Lanier's sleet or our blood sweat and tears into Afghanistan and to see. They can attic lit throughout you know play out front on all of us that country. You be paying attention for the first time really for many people and funny years is really heartbreaking for and that's letting. And and braids Terry Moran here in Washington. You mention that the troop withdrawal there it's chaos and in it was it hurt and and was sad and shocking I think for all Americans but I imagine especially. For gold star families to see it end like that. Yes sir Edmund Eagles are family so upset our hearts and our husbands and our children and our. Mothers and fathers and sisters and Brothers buses in the soil of Afghanistan and I would get my husband a thousand times over for this country. But I expect more out of my country I would. Look to get the American people more involved in this country in the currency Marie actually have a say. A lot of times people refuse to Trier get involved in the policies and our service members that no say. And the policy that what happens on the ground they're just slowing decided late checks are there lights. And I just so people can get more involved and pay attention American accountability and after action review of. This and Janet know you're also a former senior advisor for the opposite us secretary of defense and a former congressional military liaison for the embassy of Afghanistan in Washington DC so. Given both your professional and your personal experience what lessons you hope that we as a country learn from this withdrawal how we move forward. What a wonderful Russian. I think we move forward by honoring our fallen and honoring our service members are also finding out how we do they're in the future. Probably can get the whole country involved. And our lawyers instead of just 1% that are fighting them and I think that there does have to be. An after action review while flat rock patted it and let us and how can we do better because we're taking our backs of our brightest. That are volunteering their lives and it's Lanier's. You know sixty to let Albert's money deployments and that's cooler we got to do better and that starts at the American people being engaged knowing that member congress'. Reaching out to media outlets reading articles and just being involved in policy for those that again have volunteered Henry there right hand to defend us. You know I'm and Jane did this country so divided on so many things there is one issue it seems to me that nearly all Americans share and that is. I'll honor for those who served especially those who fallen and solidarity with their families. But really in a realistic way out consumer like me honor how can we honor those who've given their lives to this country in the families that they left behind. What what another beautiful questions are thank you for asking that. Remembering their name remembering their stories and knowing that they do anything they want to do it they chose to serve their country. And also knowing that they love island Hainan an American more than they hate it well or on an and then so doing something rare occurrence and one in my paper boats or eat or with unum out of many we are one remembering that we are battered east and I had a different. You know he says that we are together as why are stronger together and the nation you know reaching out or military matters getting an all our street. And remembering their names are you waves every. Honor them. Hey man does that Jane Horton military veterans advocate. And gold sir what do thanks very much. Twenty years after 9/11 and the trials are still going on with no end in sight today after yet another delay this time 560. Plus days that pretrial hearings in the case of the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. And four of his alleged co conspirators finally re started. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed dubbed KSM by the agents who hunted him down. He appeared in court in Guantanamo Bay Cuba with a long horned barely covers it with Hannah is a traditional expression of his faith. And thick black glasses well issued today in this case was good judge air force colonel Matthew McCall. Properly appointed under the law but then suddenly as they were discussing this. A ruling from the military commission review a sort of appeals court if they through this whole case in disarray again determining that. Colonel called could presided at all the decision is made before he clocked two years is a judge would be on Don. The defense plans to appeal the order and that's the way so many these 9/11 prosecutions have gone slowly. Troubled by the procedural morass of these newly invented military commissions. And by the fact of the defendants were tortured by our government before being transferred to Guantanamo Diane. I'm Terry thanks for that. And for being asked that pretrial hearing earlier today coming up this week marks its twentieth anniversary of 9/11 today the Department of Justice released a report. On how the first responders and survivors are still feeling the lingering physical and mental health effects of that day. And when we come back we need one of those first responders and the woman attacks with administering the September 11 victim compensation fund. Stay with us and. Right behind me. A filled room. Of 9/11 first responders. And in front of me. A nearly empty congress. Sick and dying. You brought themselves down here to speak. Ten no one. Shameful. It's an embarrassment to the country and it is a stain on this institution. The idea that you can only give them five more years of the beast yep because you're not quite sure what's gonna. I happened five years from now. Well I can tell you I'm pretty sure what's gonna happen five years from now. More these men and women are gonna get ships and they are going to die. I was Jon Stewart addressing congress and 2019 advocating for an extension to the September 11 victims compensation fund which was due to run out of money. Later that year congress passed the 9/11 victim compensation bill to permanently replenish the fund. Now the Justice Department is out with a new report showing more people are believed to have died from illness related to 9/11. And from the attacks themselves. And for more on that let's bring in John steeler retired demolition supervisor who was injured act ground zero he also worked alongside. Jon Stewart advocates for the funds renewal and -- about qatari the special master tasked with administering. That's fun thank you both for being here. Pattern and color here's a rowboat. Her hat broke I want to start with you in just get your reaction to this new report does anything stand out to you. So a couple of things stand outside I have one of the things of course is that as yours are believed sat. We now have almost 3900. Cleaners from people who are alleged to have passed away as a result of their idol and related illnesses which doesn't mean that we are now in plain where we have more people want diet sucks are it's not a Latin that diet. On 9/11 which is really has so bring it back. About 48%. Of our claimants are bound eligible have cancer conditions are there conditions. And and we seen that number sort of slightly increase over the last few years. So that's something that we didn't seem quite at a detention hearing in the army he is associated with cancer is they don't manner asked for some time after it stars arts we expect to see why. And John world war looking at the pictures of the work that you and others did on non what was called the pile on the fixes are just still to this day hellish and unbelievable. And and you spoken about about. Something knew that the risk that Covert nineteen poses. 109111. Responders that you survived the battle with the disease yourself so why was it important for you to raise that. Police are letting communities compromise. Mode similar show Brooke compromised immune system. And albeit attacks a week and we've seen dozens and dozens not a leveraged on his pass away and die. My older related. It's Annan. You know relaxed when he it would gunbattle in them are no living cancer and serious respiratory illnesses. You know let's go back in Holland. Years ago I should we would outnumbered but it's when he year anniversary of those who died on nine elevenths. And I'm not be pretentious I was right. Years ago I Sutter will control of the congress and nobody believes that's. And we said we restate its that we are making it said it was an all ahead. Managing called signs Korda what you gave us validity. We ate every day we cry that we want it bad that we worked on the pilot. You auction duties routing nodes not skin of these stocks and eight easily win in your cooling on your own check in many have died. And it's only getting it works. We twentieth removed from aren't allowed an average age Courtney a rule productive data on sixty. And down wit aged. You're immune system becomes weaker anyway so way to go to she a lot more fatalities. And Rubin's team and rule bug bit and I have a lot of work to note that his back is it not short deals you know it they've. I don't album I'm not it's like an old 1000% right. Well let me followed with a who withdrew prior here we have this new virus in the world a new threat now as as John says. 29111. Responders how is the font handling the pandemic. So it's a question we actually happens. That many claim is that currently yet it takes a while proclaims this her breath and each of the plan B can see them but we have issued guidance about what we think. I'll wouldn't be able to do or should. I. Responders and survivors lap aren't fast races are immune compromised systems she passed away as a result of coding it those deaths are also tied it they're not been related conditions as John suggests that funds should be available to provide compensation board that we haven't seen any of those names so far. We expect him but we had an actor John. Sorry but that John Terry has three new of the fund at what what is that meant for those affected by the attacks. Well I mean. And you know Richard health care it was always the most importantly to me personally armed can't spend money when you deftly eluded debt. And if you take on eleven daddy equation most Americans go bankrupt because out candles. Com. You know I could still doesn't save lives yankees these men and women fighting chance really get into World Trade Center Al program and then delete it relieves that. Financial burden. And if somebody dice it it relieves the financial burden of the families. Com. It until 2980. And I hope we're not hastily here and well we're doing an interview to ABC news com. You know these men and women and give each and Karen pretty next seven years. You know there's still a lot of work to do it's getting worse work finite number we're going to die you'll. It's all we're involving sort of work stand out. You know orbited export 510 years. I hate to say it like it but Rupert. Rule is going to second guess their job career because. Did date it's really don't did not know every community is gonna be decimated. B course of bullying she period of these kids isn't idle oddities respiratory illnesses and down. You know. When we got to go pats and 2019. Around the 97 to two in the senate panel ordered in ten to twelve in the house I don't think we can do that again with the climate in DC and let you know when Gillibrand introduced a bill on February 2019 we have already DC in October 2018. Under the radar gave support. And you know on back. When he joined testified attorney congress I took his speech read on their John Wayne that George had a prepared statement and and I'm glad he didn't read from that any get what he does best. Mean it was a powerful moment and Aruba. It in the fund HER first responders covered if they get sick with them how are hospitalized with with Covert nineteen and then more broadly what have you learned. From this experience going four for going forward. So first Saunders answer riders are however are far respiratory illnesses that are tied to nine elevenths and sell me. Rely upon our sister program which is the world its programs Sarah I conditions there's not a lot and related and then we compensate. Those conditions. They met has affected me the most is just saying David. How much the that is not lap band which has been no change all of our lives. Has really impacted this community denial and community and it's obviously it's the heroes who are the first responders. It's also people who just lives to war two went to school. In the except in areas of New York City and we're stylist that dust cloud. Who now I can't conditions or grass or conditions that are associated with at a exposure. We're seeing. Why aren't claims coming and from people who just went out marriage and it's really you really startling saying. And John that the twenty years later what do you think and feel when you look back on that today and weary are now. Did you know own great question. Nobody owns and aren't alerted. On raw shareholders. Son just more than others have more state wrong. Most Americans just into buildings came down that day and innocent lives who are essential silence. And they don't realize the impact in the affected it did. Treat thousands of men and women over 113 thousand now in the world transcendental programs. Or dating twenty years. And garage sits along with Spain history days it has amended and I'm ready let's look navigate closure. In many of these men and women you know common non uniformed let me get to just as they think they deserve. And I'm never gonna tell them that they should and now. I pray. I pray on this our twenty year remember instead aunt. Everybody takes time Matt remember knows that we lost in those that we continue to lose. 120 years ago we were Gavin. Guys we're united we became warrant and it was a get out packets it was great to be an American but it was better to be human be in the end -- Kenya or log in September while the dirt cheap and so on what Jason major. And that's what already choose to remember. And that's what I'm that it chooses to which is Saturday. I'm John feel. Good about the cherry we appreciate both of your time and everything you're doing to try to help these. Survivors of 9/11 and those who already lost their lives on that day thank you. Thank you thank you. And this week we will be examining what America is and has become in the aftermath of September 11 with a five part documentary series a collaboration. Between ABC news live an ABC's investigative unit tonight will feature more of John feels story that you just heard from. And take a listen to a little bit of what we're gonna hear tonight. No. I stopped in the middle of Throgs Neck Bridge a look at there at the short comment from lower Manhattan and I was like oh my god. I never went home and John Deal was in the demolition business on September 11. He was only job site 45 minutes away from lower Manhattan and could see the dust cloud rising well into the evening. Instead of going home he and his boss went to the trade center to help with the cleanup efforts. The World Trade Center was now being called ground zero. And he almost two million tons of smoking rubble will be known as pie. I stay did for about 3730 dollar straight. I'll sleep so much he. I was pretty baby powder dumb money moves my hands. I didn't need. I didn't where and that's what. 'cause it privately I think. I've about sixty something now is on Apollo. I don't runny nose desolate road and cloth. I saw people call for help like people bloody noses. Man again that was John feel we just spoke to we're gonna have a lot more tonight. On his story of the national security implications that followed the attacks are Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas was also featured in tonight's episode joins us live now full of it more. And that security angle to peer using it in this documentary and after 9/11 we completely overhauled what Americans were allowed to do so. How did the government agencies like the FBI eight change their approach and response to these attacks. Well the primary thing and take you for having me. That the FBI did is recognized that. Responding after the fact just wasn't good enough anymore. And whether it was because there was not enough respect for the adversary. Whether enough. There was not enough. Respect for how creative. Evil could be Heidi I'll Qaeda in this this is the notion that they would use planes as missiles. The FBI new. In the in the immediate horror there after that they had to change how they approached fighting terror which meant. Did have a much better sense of who was injured in country. Did to have much better. Technological. Surveillance abilities to the NSA in the other. Agencies and that they we're gonna have to work their sources. And understand. How people were communicating in order to get a says some who might. Be planning the next wave of attacks. We also saw. The wade that we approach airports completely change he is to be able to just drive up to an airport guided car basically get a ticket and get on board. That dramatically change. After 9/11 where you know you take up your belt you can't bring certain amounts of liquid on board the planes. All those things. Unfolded after nine elevenths and dare I say. The country. Lost a lot of his innocence in terms of the notion of how protected. We thought we were. And I haven't it changed policing in this country because I was another angle it seems to have evolved since then. What I think. One of the main things that happen is that. The relationship between the federal government and local police. I think has been greatly enhance our you have these terrorism task force and fusion centers where. The federal government is constantly communicating. We have local police also you saw a lot of local police. Get more. The military style equipment. Expand this watt capabilities because it will worried about what have we have some kind of armed standoff. With you know terrorists now there are people in civil rights community who believe that. A lot of that equipment has been kept by law enforcement and then was turned around and use in their words. Ideas people protesting civil rights. For example like in Ferguson. After we had that it that death of a Blackman at the hands on way of a police officer. So. There have been a lot of changes. Some of them good some of them have been controversial. And care what about those concerns about a second wave of attacks it anything close to what was. Expected or feared there ever materialize. Well thankfully we did not have any thing of that scale that happen. But I can tell you that law enforcement was deeply concerned. That. The bad guys had something else in the offing that there would be additional. The planes being use as missiles that's why you saw. You know the chair of space basically shut down for days after the 9/11 attack and I must tell you wasn't for lack of trying. If we look back there was Terry Moran I'm sure we'll remember this shoe bomber. The guy who. He allegedly was trying to sneak on board an aircraft wit. You know basically a bond built into issues safely that in work years later. Al-Qaeda and is operatives try to develop an underwear bomb. I'm so. That our law enforcement and intelligence communities have gotten a lot better at protecting against that scale of attack. But there's great concern remaining. About you know lone wolves who could be inspired to social media and right now my sources saying that the social media and these different ways of people community and communicating on on line in in the dark web. It is a lot of talk about encouraging people to do something around 9/11. Always trying to stay one step ahead Pierre Thomas thanks for that. And you can catch episode two of the five part doc is series tonight at 8:30 eastern on ABC news news live new episodes. Of 9/11 twenty years later the longest shadow premier all week on Hulu. And that does it for the breakdown today thanks so much for joining us I'm Diane Macedo and and I'm Terry Moran Lucy and bacteria at 3 PM eastern tomorrow we have great. Yeah.

