Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden signs health care executive orders

I. Hello everyone welcome to the break down I'm Terry Moran. Does South Africa are covered nineteen variant has been discovered for the first time in the United States. Two cases were detected in South Carolina and the CDC is saying that. Just as with the UK and Brazil in the mutations this one is also more contagious but we're still not clear if it is more deadly. And as the White House Covert response team works to ramp up the vaccine roll out some women. I haven't questions about the vaccine and fertility. So we'll check in with a fertility doctor standing by to explain. And set the record straight also ahead the latest warning from the Department of Homeland Security by growing threats of violence from homegrown extremists in the wake of the attack on the capital. The new bulletin is raising concerns about Q and on conspiracy theorists. And the potential fall more violence meanwhile the acting capitol police chief just announced she is now calling for permanent. Fencing and quote and ready backup forces. Here in the capital of the United States. But we begin with president Biden signing one executive orders today this time focusing on health care. The president bluntly said today's orders are aimed at undoing what he describes. Has the damage former president trump has done. One order aims to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid and opens a special enrollment period during the pandemic and other reasons the so called. Mexico City ruled that blocks funding to nonprofits around the world that provide abortion services Biden reversed its. White House correspondent Karen Travers joins me now for more. And Karen or so what are these orders tell us tell you about president Biden's priorities how significant thing. Dana he campaigned on a promise to strengthen the Affordable Care Act which of course. But couldn't allow when he was the vice president in the incident very colorful language back then to describe what a big deal that law was and then we saw during the drug administration after Republicans weren't able to repeal and replace obamacare the president president trump in through executive action and legal action did what he could to try and chip away at the law abiding today Terry with this action is taking first steps toward strengthening the Affordable Care Act. And it's tie in with their pandemic response unit today he signed an executive order that will re open enrollment in the Affordable Care Act February 15 to may sixteenth a three month window sort of a special period right now where he if you want to apply for coverage under obamacare you can do that shouldn't going into two point one mean there weren't nearly thirty million Americans who are without health insurance and while experts say is not quite clear what the numbers were like last year because of Kobe job losses. They expect that can be millions of more people who do not have coverage right now because they lost their jobs and this is one way to help ease that burden for people given another chance to try and re enroll. That new enrollment period and Karen. President Biden's also try to get this giant Covert relief package through congress where things stand there. Well the president himself today was ask questions where colleague Mary Bruce and can he signaled that you know this is their top priority right now no surprise getting that Kobe relief package passed. Then everything will come after that in terms of legislation to bush on Capitol Hill. But there are a lot of calls now and questions about whether or not the White House is going to abandon the idea of that mask its ambitious aggressive one point nine trillion dollar package. Sir splitting it up into things that Republicans and Democrats can agree on doing it any cease Neil approached. President Biden told married Bruce that nobody forces him to do anything and Terry earlier this week she's any differently hideous cherry picking and taking one thing you like past that another thing you like in past that he really feels and so the White House officials said they have to try and plow forward as far as they tend. To get this big big package passed but here's the reality Terry so many Republicans have said it's dead on arrival it's too expensive it's too wide ranging they are not going to do it. So the question is at what point today abandoned bipartisan efforts and just kind figure out how to pass this with just Democrats and they couldn't do that but it's been takes a maneuvering. It's just like during that mr. that deal making in that that didn't figure in these positions staking so. Are part of Biden's plan to fight the pandemic involves getting children back in school so important. Around the country what's on the reaction to that. Plan that a lot of questions about the what the plan actually is and yesterday Terry at the White House briefing I asked the Press Secretary Jen Saki whether the administration is gonna put out standards metrics as to what it's safe reopening of schools would look like this something that the drug administration did not do they really left up to state and local officials and then of course that sparks debates between teachers unions that teachers parents administrators and state and local politicians. So the big push to say. What we should be doing don't mandate it but tell us what it should look likes we could figure out the targets to head that should be coming sometime soon but Terry at 130 billion dollars that's what the president wants. Congress to approve for the safe schools reopening plant. I asked yesterday what happens if they don't get that money at what he's schools do because he wants to do this in the next 100 days. Press Secretary said that I can entertain hypotheticals but they don't want to look back in May in June and say they didn't do enough to get kids back into the classroom. Karen Travers our White House correspondent multitasking mom watching all this very carefully for us thanks very much a and of course the race is until vaccinated the nation but so far only about 6% of Americans have received their first dose in the covered nineteen vaccine ABC's are in shock has more. On the state of the roll out. Nationwide alliance for Kobe vaccines sprawl as far as the eye can see. Hot and king getting a point. Americans waiting in slow moving cars are hoping to get to the other side of the biggest health crisis in hundred years so far over 24 million shots had been administered meaning more than 6% of the US population. Has received their first dose. But at this rate it will take longer for all Americans to get a vaccine and the time it took to develop one. This is crazy. It really is crazy but some kind of making an appointment. So how did we get here. And more importantly how do we get out ten Chinese health authorities are still working to identify the virus behind and pneumonia outbreak in the central city of who hunt. In January see Chinese released the genetic fingerprint for stars Colby to the immediate reaction and why is go. Scientists race to piece together a vaccine that would one day protect us from a virus the for the first known Americans were even battling it. The fact that we have highly effective vaccines less than a year after the discovery of this virus. He's really a tribute to massive scientific progress and global operation. At the same time. There's not enough back. Seen in the days and weeks since the first vaccines were authorized without excitement building but the big questions still looming what will most people get vaccinated and when can we go back to life that for the pandemic hit. Some of those questions hinge on the government's response. We will increase overall weekly vaccination distributions as states tribes in territories. From eight point six million doses to a minute move ten million doses starting next week. That's an increase of one point four million doses per week. You got four platforms you got a news won his health care and all levels of health care not just hospitals. But community health centers and primary doctors centers the second artwork all points of distribution which these mega centers a third of the pharmacy chains this yes orange and the poor in our community sites whether it's churches were Margaret worker centers which teaser page to reach out to groups step otherwise. Might not get vaccinated. So that's the planet we have Missouri and show ally with us from one of those vaccination mega centers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Chavez ravine in the beautiful Dodger Stadium their soaring. As a great report even. People running those mega senators understand are saying it's not. Going as fast as originally planned so how's the overall roll out going there at Dodger Stadium. Hate teary a lot of frustration here and you can see a small steady stream of cars behind me people waiting to get vaccinated. But this was nothing compared to what this with the testing site I remember this places she and packed with car is in that car is going on for blocks that simply isn't that he's right now it hasn't in the last few weeks have recently turned into a vaccination site. A Dodger Stadium they've given out just over fifty I. Thousand vaccinations here that's not a whole lot I spoke to an organizer the first week. She afraid they would even had no vaccinations until last them through the end of the week. And we just spoke to an organizers here right now is that if they had more vaccinations right now they would be giving them that was a lot of frustrations here. In addition to that access is incredibly hard for some people Terry yet people in Los Angeles. Who don't actually have cars that makes a lot harder for that didn't get these vaccinations. Even if their eligible. But look there is a slow relying here in Los Angeles we were the at the center for weeks hospitalization rates are going right now the death rates are going down. We just heard Barbara prayer that had an LA county public health announced. That if things keep going the way they are that by mid that theory preschoolers will be going back to school and huge relief for parents. And yet dot governor Gavin Newsom who announced this week that outpouring dining is back hoping that hair and nail salons many other places. Can return to being back opened Terry. The indignity that community spread Indiana Missouri and Ohio all we heard Orrin that we're hearing that the stage. Government is taking over that slow vaccine delivering California so. What exactly are they gonna do offer a buttoned up in Sacramento. Get a city just announces yesterday blue shield of California to help guide they are stepping in they want to ramp up the number of vaccinations so it's Kaiser Permanente want to streamline is this system. So right now we have some counties for people 65 and over are getting vaccinated other counties where people 75 and over are still getting vaccinated. The change they want they want to know exactly how many doses are in each county army they have a left. All of this is gonna started in place and about two weeks by mid February and hopefully by that time they'll have more doses from the federal government as well. Terry. Let's hopes are in shock. In Los Angeles it thanks so much for that. So we've reported extensively on. On the State's struggling with vaccine distribution are so many reasons but now. We'd like to focus on a state with a vaccine were all on the rollout has so far been hailed as a success to stay in West Virginia. West Virginia's health can mister commissioner doctor Ein news buying them to shop on the shot is joining us to discuss. What they're doing that other states might follow what we can learn. A doctor on drug thanks very much for being with us so why is working there what do you do it right. Thanks for having me dietary well. We we a couple of things differently we have something called a joint inner agency task force that was sent with our National Guard. By executive order by our governor and and using that model. With our National Guard we we did something a little different town we did not opt out of the pharmacy program but. Please local pharmacies. That are embedded with Ara next. So long term care facilities and with our joint agency task force we utilize some. Different stakeholders so we had our local pharmacy chains we had our hospital care association to health care and lauded on local. I'm volunteers and and wind that we were able to engage these local partners and that was able to. Get the vaccines and shots in arms rather quickly so that worked out well for us here in West Virginia and that that was our success. Beliefs so far. It's really impressive. Of course is there anything that you can look at and other states from what you can see. And that they aren't doing the right to Daryn that that they could do better. I don't criticize other states because everyone is unique in their own way you know West Virginia that worked well for us you know we're we're a small state where rural state. And I think that with us he know that that work well for us our National Guard has been helping us from the beginning of the pandemic and we have you know 54% of our pharmacies are are being a locally owned family owned businesses. And we didn't have the into CVS Walgreens on every corner so. I think engaging those early on and we had close relationships with long term care facilities hospital chains so. Engaging those who. Right away and putting the shots and arms quickly. You are governor made it very clear to us that he did not want to be. Vaccines sitting in warehouses he told us quickly that every time we put a shot and non that saving a life so. We see no moving very fast for that Linda and minds I think that Oracle for us here in West Virginia but it is very difficult the task was very difficult but we didn't wait for any. Initiative necessary by the federal government we we've got a tour very quickly in our Diana but an agency task force was something we. You know very initiative and that is well with our National Guard he's. Just get on and that's that sounds like the winning goal for for us all right what Jimmy clear that while the efficiency and logistics. I've been in place and you guys have really. Done a great job there. I understand supplies is still not there's a talk to us about the supply issues that every state park is facing. It definitely and I think that he knows so far the by an administration. Give them cost you know they've only been there for a week and it increased our supply by about 16%. And everyone is he no begging for more wanting more wet Virginia is the third oldest stay between percent of our population is 65 and older. And we have been begging just like every other state and we want more vaccines we have put in our first round of vaccines 95% in arms who we want more vaccines. We have been money become more vaccines not just first census population which they're allocating per census population. We have been saying that we want more vaccines. Census population her age and that that's what we've been saying that the CDC wants us to be back saying 65 and older. We want vaccines for aged population not just for census population so while we are very grateful. And impressive by administration has been able to get 16% more this young coming on allocation. We would like more vaccines for our aging population and also. It got should be looked at as well we have an aging population West Virginia is known to have high obesity rates which is the number one. I'm risk factor for cove in nineteen so we will elect the administration. To be looking that as well or West Virginia and also there in the Steve that we're giving vaccines we would like that's it looked as well. Great lot of work ahead you guys are doing a great job there in West Virginia and doctor Klein on John thanks very much thank you got so much. And now we want to turn to that start new warning. From the Department of Homeland Security threats of violence from homegrown extremists are growing in the wake of the insurrection this attack on the capital January 6. Our Tom mosser an ABC news contributor had a former Homeland Security advisor in the trump administration and the Bush Administration joins us now. With more Tom so this is a first national terrorism alert from the DHS in a year. What does it mean what he region in this. Ian series this is the system that we created after now eleven that most Americans and you'll remember as the color coded system are we orange or red and and how imminent might aid terrorists attacked me. This is the first time since that system changed. Into a system in which there's no color assigned but there's just information conveyed and which has been used for domestic. Violence or lose or that she's the potential threat. So I think a lot of us are struggling to understand is it a warning. Where is it really just simply bringing awareness to the public that this is a trend. Now the the content of the warning itself was very clear his said there was no specific or imminent violence but it was also very troubling. And then it's suggested there was a growing or swelling continued frustration that might not boil over. What I make of it is that this country's deeply divided then we have a real risk of violent attacks. And that law enforcement center ever really interest in pickle here. They don't once you become the people responsible for making this country united through law enforcement tools. And I'm really hopeful this doesn't doesn't start a trend of using our intelligence services against our own people or in our domestic settings. That sense there's a lot of worry among people I talk to about some of the movements that are within this kind of violence. Gruber subsidy groups being spawned by international connected white supremacist groups that tend to represent a movement. If we get a movement instead of just a grievance that I'm concerned. Okay you say were divided Laura survive over the nature of the reality that we share in addition to this new warnings afternoon we're also learning that Q and on followers had. Wild conspiracy theory group. They could be plotting acts of violence to support president trump coincided with the end of the first ten days of the new administration. You heard that what do what it tells about a what does this political moment lead you to believe. Is there more to come. Steve. India you know it reasonably believes that words can really matter and they can take people that are unstable or or otherwise unaware. So the reality of round them. Pen and pencil on them to violence you know Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing was terribly tragic she was not a well just as human beings. There are a lot of people out there that can see this rhetoric. And turned in to something that will be devastating. He is seeing that that happened but what do I make of it I think there are a number of really really. Dangerous groups that are opportunistically taking advantage of this moment. Did any of them. Cause who were four or really commit enough violent act in the name of political change there terrorists I don't care rather born. Some are gonna have to treat them that way. For their super majority of people that feel politically agree that their party lost or their candidate didn't get treated fairly. I think the responsibility falls on the leaders and not law enforcement and to address their. Stars Tom buzzard. Former Homeland Security advisor thanks so much for that take. Thank you senator. And up next the urgent plea. An Oklahoma City doctor as vaccines continued to roll out he's begging people not to let their guard down when it comes to cope but nineteen. What worries him demolished and the advice he's giving his patients and after the break. Use their weapons. And I'm. At this point. I am in favor of teachers and continuing to teach remotely. Because the stakes are too. Teacher should not have to choose between their lives and their lively. And you win at Chicago Public Schools kingdom and our largest public school district in the country. We should simply just an error on the side of caution. The school district is too large and it takes time and tomorrow for cleaning which we have not seen happening. This tendency to needs to be taken seriously and I did new strains and needs to be taken seriously. Should not involve politics. The nation not involved. Those voices that may be influencing. The decision to brush back into school. The safety of every child every teacher and every principal. Every step remember it should be taught out at this point. And it's that's not being done then we need to stay every moment. It should be a safety not politics that's one Chicago teachers view on the crow Dumars pandemic and a plan to return in person learning in her city. As a race to vaccinated Americans picks up. Some are still saying farewell declined to get the shots when their time comes. For some worries about putting it back to their bodies out weigh the worries of getting Covert nineteen. Back but doctor Ellie Russia. Writes in an op Ed in the Oklahoman that. We need people to get the vaccine to be able to move on from goalie being an active anti vax or passive one using caution as an excuse. That's a luxury afforded to anybody during pandemic time she says doctor Russia joins us now from Oklahoma City with more on that. Got new doctor. So. What is your message to people who are against vaccines may may are those who are just say they're being cautious. And don't plan to get their doses it's a high number of people polls show. Once again he luxurious. Sang well Olympic thaksin has just been introduced we don't have enough experience or if you're actually truly an entire Baxter is not a luxury that we have in this day and age when. More people and gay. Guy in United States then and nine elevenths ever since the beginning of December we. And generated experienced or smoke from the entire pandemic so and lose so far the United States has had. More casualties. To call it and then were poor teachers who work. Rapidly approaching the casualties in the civil war which is tragic as can be. Com there's a lot of misconceptions about the vaccine especially about the rapid introduction. I shouldn't say this and I came back at. That vaccine is safe and furthermore especially in mind particular specialty right it was women. We'll would you elaborate production and pregnancy and otherwise having the disease getting Carlin in pregnancy especially in a third trimester. It isn't the life threatening much more so than having a vaccine at any stage of pregnancy. Lot of people hide behind the vaccine has not been tests and I'm pregnant women. Of their pioneer pregnant women that haven't gotten. The vaccine and we do not have. Any adverse effects and playing a pregnant women and got the disease and have gotten very sick especially in the third trimester. So if I'm a follow up on that as. As a doctor specializing in reproductive health infertility issues are women expressing fears that covered vaccine could lead. To infertility. Is that true. It is not true and unfortunately this was Farmington. Advanced body people who Wear part of the pharmaceutical industry. Texas one rumored to really mess the entire chain of information because. People when they're scared are looking for any clues as to whether or not especially in that case to take the vaccine and this was a big vaccine. Should I say and in higher there is some similarities here in little between the spike protein on the corona virus and central protein called since I didn't but that similarity is so little that it does not. Translated into any immune response against a placenta or any interest Jodi bottom line. There is no infertility. Caused by the vaccine. There's only disease. Stress. And stress. And clearly world's second part of it doesn't somebody who had the coloring. Disease I can definitely emphasize. We need 80% of the population that includes kids by the way into the immune or demonize. Before he can go on with our lives normally sees. Show wouldn't the World Health Organization has come out of advising pregnant women should not get them Odierno or Pfizer vaccines. As a doctor once again working with with a lot burden woman what's your advice what advice do you give your patients on the. The American college of OB GUN now which I'm a member. Overarching organization. All of us will reach you wines including fertility specialists just revising its statement. Yesterday and basically it allows to giving to pregnant women he doesn't recommend it necessary directly. They cannot do so because this studies on vaccine were non Donald pregnant women pregnant women and children are the last people to be studied upon. And we don't have that timeframe to study on studies on pregnant women I tell my patients. If you're there are indications to get the vaccine. When you're not pregnant take it when you're pregnant and I tell my infertility patients take you now as soon as possible. So that you will not have been dire consequences adults pregnant women they get the disease. Can. Makes good sense doctor Russia thanks very much for joining us. Figured. And that does it for hear us here on the breakdown I'm Terry Moran. Thanks so much for joining us would see you thank you tomorrow at 3 PM eastern have a great.

