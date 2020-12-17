Transcript for The Breakdown – Mitch McConnell says Congress 'close' to COVID-19 relief deal

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed up. And I'm Terry Moran up specials with Joseph Biden's transition say that the president elect will be vaccinated against Goldman in nineteen in public next week. Biden has said that he wants to give those Frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable people as the top priority for doctor Anthony found she advised me to get the vaccine. Sooner rather than later and the White House has announced that vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen we'll get the vaccine to publicly and tomorrow morning. The FDA sent to vote on emergency use authorization from a Janice corona virus vaccine. Which could put it on track for delivery to front line workers as soon as Monday. This is the US reports 3600. People lost their lives to help in nineteen yesterday the deadliest day in this pandemic so far. And on the economic front congress appears to be on the verge of making a deal on a corona virus relief package senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Says it's highly likely that senators will work through the weekend to come to an agreement. Some Clinton encouraged that our democratic Solingen arm braces try more. There's been the right solution. For our country although shop and a bipartisan bicameral agreement appears to be closer. Because at hand how our White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now for more Karen what what can you tell us about this deal will we see another round of checks sent directly to Americans in if you think. Yet to 900 billion dollar package Terry and there's still ironing out some of the details but let's talk about what we know is included in this right now. 300 billion dollars will go to a loan program for small businesses that is a very big deal in something that both sides are pushing for. There will also be 300 dollars a week in federal unemployment benefits that insurance that was sent to run out at the end of the year. You asked about direct checks Americans will be getting a direct payment 600 dollar checks will be going out. Similar to what we saw in the spring but Terry that is how. Half the amount that went out in that first package 12100 now down to 600 but it's something. It is sound thing and it's been a long time coming congress hasn't been able the past. A significant relief package since March what took so long Karen wanted to admit what he had been negotiating this but the negotiation is just didn't go anywhere in of course once you hit September and October the presidential election was moving very large but still a lot of it blinds drawn in the sand. Here's lines drawn in the sand or Democrats were pushing for. He does state and local governments and Republicans were pushing for liability protections for eco mid nineteen related issues for businesses. As of right now it looks like both of those things will be dropped both sides say they're very disappointed in that but they had to reach some type of an agreement here you've been around Washington a long time you know congress loves a good deadline in this bid why it's not just ended year but there're a lot of economic benefits that are set to expire many millions of Americans will be hurting if congress doesn't extend this. And they know that they have to do something but of course they always take until the last minute to get something done. They do it alike daily journalism that deadline is the greatest news so if this bill passes in the next few days. Where do you think Americans could see these Bennett is any chance to read check in the mail before Christmas. Unlikely is on a zero chance of congress being able to get this done especially good talking about working through the weekend and the government being able to turn that around so quickly so we're still talking about a couple weeks away. The massive drain our hearing from lawmakers is help is on the way but it's not going to be coming quickly. That's a really tough message for Americans to be hearing right now so many people are really hurting. For sure there is a vaccine in now though and there's news on that from pres elect Biden as we said and vice president pants are both expected to get the vaccine soon. What about president truck he's had recovered so what's his vaccine schedule. He's not scheduled to get it at this point Terry vice president pencil me doing this in a made for television moment on Friday morning the White House says they want to do this to help boost americans' confidence in the vaccine and show people it's safe to do it. But I edged former impressed vice president Joseph Biden and president elect will be doing the same thing next week he says he will take it publicly he could be coming as early as next week so why isn't the president is scheduled to Gatt and we are asking that question for a couple weeks now once we knew this was. Happening very quickly and the White House will say well the president had coded nineteen in October and he has anybody protections. Question of course is how long does that last. But doesn't Allen and to this Terry the treatment that the president got that very few people in this country received that in which she got back in October at Walter Reed. The CC guidelines on that say if you got that treatment you should wait for ninety days before getting a vaccine the president's not yet out of that window. And so it's his treatment that helped him get through it that is stalling his vaccine belittled him. Karen Travers thanks very much for that. And at the clock is ticking on that relief bill another deadline is looming for renters the CDC eviction moratorium ends in two weeks. ABC's Andrew timber has more on that. You're good or why are boomer. It's older girl from room temperature here. Records are who never. Mike Grigsby lane is one of the countless Americans facing a wave of evictions. He might be out on the streets come January 1 if the federal government doesn't extend rent protections that were put in place because of the corona virus pandemic narrow boomer Herndon or nurture. But warned computer. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition a nonprofit organization an estimated six point seven million renter households are currently unable to pay their rent in the midst of the pandemic. Family band for a law professor at Wake Forest calls it the greatest eviction crisis in American history this is something that our country. We'll be recovering from her generations to come. In September the Centers for Disease Control prevention set up an eviction moratorium protecting tenants with missed monthly rent payments from being thrown out of their homes those protections expire at the end of the month and renters are still liable for their missed payments leaving struggling families to make difficult financial decisions too often coping with the economic downfall from the corona virus is forcing families to choose between catching up on rent or buying groceries and thousands have been flocking to food banks. We don't have enough seats. We'll have money to pay our rent. Those most vulnerable to addictions are also the least likely pull themselves out an ABC news analysis shows during the pandemic the rate of evictions in majority black and Latino neighborhoods has been twice as high as mostly white neighborhoods. And that would live think they live I have been and then everything movie gives high. Call it. Of the CDC's eviction moratorium was meant. Just to help families who can't afford it. But was also set up as a health emergency plan the CDC saying evictions could lead to overcrowded shelters causing concerns over the spread of cove in nineteen. A study from UCLA shows this summer's expired state eviction bands led to 433000. Coping cases and 101000 deaths. But alas the federal government extends the moratorium an eviction crisis is looming and the repercussions. Could be devastating for millions of Americans. I get an additional my record I didn't he. Out of out of luck in terms of finding a place direct my life currently with the future. And everyone in this. In the general situation that is a live. Important. Major timber ABC news in Washington DC expressed thanks to Andrew for that report and for more on the potential eviction crisis across the country want to bring in. A les and Iran of those senior narrative change in the eyes on that Princeton university's eviction lab. I'd say so much for being here can you talk us through what happens if this moratorium expires. Thank you and you know getting kicked out of your home is investigating under normal circumstances. Island. In his 27 cities in action my tracks we have seen Anwar's trial for over a 162000. Addictions treatment and an accelerant. In a best case scenario Stanley might end up combining households that somebody else you're sleeping on the couch maybe sleeping in their car are. Seeking refuge at a shell terror by. I'll quit EC easy order expiring the issue week seem we are worries act. It shouldn't he says that shouldn't have dinner when it would likely happens in 20/20 mobile get pushed into 20/20 one. Right as protections and support for tenants are expiring. So if the federal government doesn't renew this could this states sends stepped in and issue their own moratorium. Steve should absolutely step aunt and her cry and diction works Koreans however you know and Reese on the mideast Steve implement march Korea earlier this year. But at this point less than ten US states have comprehensive. Addiction bans some really the federal. CDC moratorium and isn't being. Medium bmg on the gushing wounds that we're looking at in terms of the housing crisis. So when that expires if you do not even one of those states to be don't limit organ or Washington's ski or Minnesota. There will be nothing else standing in the way you think you're helping to protect and support you in your community. During a pandemic winter. This conversation often understandably focuses on renters and landlords also get affected here and some rely on rental income for their livelihood. Now they can't collect rent but they still have to pay the carrying costs on their property. At least one landlord has already won in court arguing that the eviction ban is unconstitutional. So. Highly helps renters without leaving landlords out to dry. Absolutely acting that your meeting an important way this. Critical juncture in American history and nobody should. Go without a place to call home were shelters and that includes. Tenants and landlords is not new word theory. Actively watching the currents and congressional tops of the new stimulus plan. But Bree Lee and we saw earlier this year that sending people cash guys work beside it in that threatened needs first to say eviction not. People how to prioritize paying rent over Kinney for other necessities over the cost of this year. And you started to see families fall behind in the sends additional stimulus so. I'm tenants were able to stay current for a lot of the first half of the year since September we've seen increased addiction filings. For more higher amounts of money so. In an average shares used in May as Houston Tenet may be the difference thousand dollars which is about amongst friends but now used in tenants are facing eviction for an average of 2000 dollars. And do you expect to see more cases like that recent one play out in court if these eviction bands continue without. Some kind of extra relief. Yes you know be. Absolutely I didn't. The thing that's keeping me that night is back Tino if congress is not able to constitute a solution and there will be twenty day window. I'm between December 31. Act when presidents like fighting takes office. Where there will be no protections in place so it is absolutely critical ydstie the federal government stepped in before that. Window opens and these renters and landlords are dark. And families as we heard Ender mention the CBC order does not wave. Missed payments it just postpones them so what happens. When this eventually ends because eventually it will ton and suddenly be expected to pay all those rent payments that they messed. Absolutely. An addiction began does not mean that people do not have to pay rent it just post Collins and that bill congress do you. Now. Many people across the United States have lost jobs through no fault of their Alan. Court might not be see for them to go back. To work and for that reason it's important that when Mercer stimulus agreement congress comes to includes money to Levy. The type of tactics he's the humiliating turn of all of their own crops of course is the six. In a place like New York City where rents are higher. I'm. That information I think is crucial she knew how generous. Our stimulus response should be. Ryan a lot of people watching Capitol Hill right now he's in Tirana from Princeton university's eviction lab thank you. Your hand let's let thank you let's turn back to. Capital or whether as negotiations coming at a crucial time for struggling Americans and 8885000. People filed unemployment claims in the US last week. That's up 23000. From the week before so the pain continues. For more on the businesses challenges throughout this pandemic joining me now is executive vice president and policy directive US chamber of commerce Neil Bradley. Colonial thanks for joining us. This week it's good to have you earlier this week the chamber of commerce urged congress to pass. Got a limited relief bill because you guys said does some things better than nothing so as you look at this deal especially its impact on small businesses which I think so many. Because Americans have understood how precious they are to us in some ways as they teeter on on the brink here so many of them do you think this deal does the trick for them. We do it's a huge number matter what we are right. Or he 300 billion dollars feature action program. The so called second law PPP loans. You know we know that some small businesses are more heavily impacted by the end at Lincoln and their related restrictions and others. The duration of the restaurant business for the advanced as it's anything that involves getting people there are eight years you're really struggling. PPP Marty received. This spring as long bar and our second draw the opportunity to receive. Another infusion. Of capital many of these all businesses will be closed. I aspirin my. Or are anxious. And Neal the chamber of commerce has supported having a corporate liability shield to protect businesses from. Opportunistic lawsuits but critics say that it would strip workers they're called it related protections now for now the deal does not include a liability shield. Do you think Republicans should have insisted on not or are you hoping it's more important to just get this deal done. Well you. New Urquhart median near that five itsy huge missed opportunity. Not to the white rejections for businesses here whose small businesses nonprofits. And higher education institutions. I'm you know coalition India getters for. To encourage our lives people wasn't about our business we are joined by the nature higher educations with each representing colleges and universities. We're joined by to nonprofits. All of whom had been very simple request. If we follow the guidelines that are put out by the spurs don't let us dragons or being frivolous litigation. Parking that we should have been doing something. And so it's a missed opportunity. Who slaughtered senators. Not all foreign. As interest Portland and senator ashen Democrat who really step forward. Outsourced this deal but unfortunately it's. There's. Until we got some good news this week obviously front line health care workers nursing home residents started to get that colored nineteen vaccine. So from your perspective. But what do you think how how long do you think it's going to take for the vaccine to get through the population and make a difference in our economy. The you know wooten is great news you're exactly right. But we we can't answer we can't drop our guard against the spread as Covert we noticed a you know it's gonna be that needle in the spring and early summer. By the time you really get the vaccination levels we need. 242 more fully resume. I'm normal operations you know we've we've. Talk to the public palace vs the chamber we've been interviewing doctor Redfield. The CDC doctor she. Doctor. McClellan he's dry. The the FDA and you where they all tell us is the next few months are going to be really critical we need to get it back. Cingular we need to get vaccinated we need to keep our cars here in that period of time. And if we do all of these things that by the time we reached the end of the summer we reached next fall we're gonna be back. Again in the bleachers. Or in person football games and sporting events. Concerts and all the things that all of us so much want to be doing. That's great I'm I'm a bears fan I'm not sure how much I'm gonna enjoy that went he'll Bradley from the US chamber of commerce thanks for being here. Israel. The state of California has reported more than 50000. Cove in nineteen cases today alone. Los Angeles health official says local hospitals report under siege when we come back. We'll take you inside one of the many overflow tent that have been set up in this state. Desperately working to fight their lives. Welcome back. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy now says the massive nor'easter that slammed into the northeast is delay in the delivery of some corona virus vaccine doses there. But he says they'll still be able to get to the hospitals and it is so crucial obviously for the vaccine arrived and so many areas. Court cases are skyrocketing. And hospitals are overwhelmed. In California more than 50000 cases and 379. Deaths were reported today alone. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman who has been on this story from the beginning is at a hospital in Southern California with the latest map. Hey Terry Diane this is one of of several overflow tense at this hospital here in Apple Valley, California about ninety minutes from Los Angeles. Com they triage Jason's hero for not Covert positive but. Because of the massive surge that they have seen here in LA county and pretty much all over the states. They've had to reconfigure the entirety of the hospital. The main lobby which is just over. The other side of this wall here she is. Now half of eight is a Covert war did literally put up. A wall to separate what a powerful lobby from the other. I'm not cool but awarded its full of the operating room has now become part of the emergency room there are Covert patients. We'll lining the hallways in separate rooms there are people dozens of them waiting for hospital beds did he ER right now some of them. Have been waiting for days now the incredible thing about this hospital visit the eight. Hasn't turned anyone away it cannot by law but. The for so many days and yet. We welcome people they want to help people to the best of their abilities and we spoke to that common yard doctor yesterday. His name is rob Monte and Dylan. And he was here all alone. On the morning shift at 5 AM I guess till about we'll finally interviewed about. Twelve hours later 5 PM and and in the first half of his shift he had ten code blues that means that ten people had cardiac arrest he was alone. The single ER doctor on the floor at that time he obviously had staffed that was helping him Alex. But he saved the lives of ten people still he said it was like being in war I've never experienced in all my years in medicine. Ten codes. In such a short period of time had come this is unheard of and Monday morning this hospital had 95. Patients this is a hospital with C. I guess 200 bags. And deeper take and they had 95 people. Guinea are waiting for beds they told me that some people during the course of this search of had to wait for bids for over two weeks. That's how slam they are I haven't seen anything like this personally. In the months and I've been covering Kobe and and it's just the start of what we're seeing here and the primary concern at hospitals like this where. Beyond up to their eyeballs beyond capacity. I see you with 300% in the numbers just defy the imagination but the biggest concerns we speak to medical staff here. Does that people are gonna go. To their families for the holidays thinking well. The vaccine is here this is a green light to go celebrate with loved ones outside my immediate household I'm sure it's gonna be okay. The medical staff here tell us it's not going to be okay the darkest days of this pandemic or head. The light at the end of the tunnel is still months away we gotta get there they're begging people to stay home Terry Diane. Matt thanks for that report from god dire situation in California there are infectious disease specialist ABC news contributor doctor Todd Eller and joins us. Now for more on these skyrocketing cases in parts of the country. And the vaccine roll out the US shattered its case and death records million and numbers yesterday doctor Alan. And as you just heard from Matt. Things are especially dire in California hospitals and looks like their homes on the brink of that nightmare scenario so why are we seeing the surge now. How concerned are you. Terry I'm very concerned you heard map talk about the darkness in California and he didn't mention the nation's mortgage that are being set up. The refrigerator trailers the fact that they needed to purchase 5000 new bawdy gags that icu capacity is 4%. We are going in the wrong direction yesterday there were over 3600. Deaths let me be clear. That is more deaths than we see from heart disease and cancer combined in a day. We've been averaging 2500. Deaths a day that's 7500. Deaths among those numbers are staggering. We we need to change the trajectory of this and vaccines and ultimately will do that but they're not going to together for months. Minn Dak Keller and I on a much more positive note you know you are front line worker working directly with covad patients so I know you are getting vaccinated. Tomorrow how does that feel. Diana didn't peaks you don't yesterday and today I've been in our intensive care units and I've been just looking at these nurses. Who have twelve hour shifts and they spent ten of those hours at least. Literally in the ruins of one or more corporate nineteen patients that are obviously highly contagious diseases. Yes they are key key that works to think about. How vulnerable you must feel to not be able to leave these rooms of of critical real patients hi I'm so excited to see he brings hope. Inspiration. A lot of pride and you know debt this really is the beginning of the end Colbert in 1980 is going down it just doesn't know yet. And I love to hear that doctor Todd Eller and thank you as always. Thanks. And as lawmakers try to reach a deal on a corona virus relief package congressman Joseph Cunningham brought a little something extra to the floor to encourage his colleagues to come together. Talk countries faces some serious issues right now. And our country would be much better serve the Democrats and Republicans could come together. My grandfather always told me. That you get to about any problem he actually sit down with somebody and have a beer together for the betterment this country we have to come together. We had to sit down and listen to each other and maybe even have a beer. The spirit of the but partnership and cooperation. Padres this class mock colleagues both Democrats and Republicans. I learned here for this set traps apparently did not want to oblige but the content to that. I'll drink to that to that guy is a leader that no question and doesn't for the breakdown I'm Daryn. And I'm Diana's fatal see you back here at 3 PM tomorrow we'll have a great day everybody proud. Yeah.

