Breaking down 3 high-profile cases in front of juries

Legal analyst Terri Austin talks about the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter, the criminal fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes and the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live