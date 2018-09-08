-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence tout groundwork for future 'Space Force'
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Space Force closer to liftoff?
-
Now Playing: Start Here: Analyst predicted 'Space Force'
-
Now Playing: Pentagon answers Trump's call for 'Space Force'
-
Now Playing: Arkansas officer tells group of black men they 'don't belong in my city'
-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage across California
-
Now Playing: The First Lady's parents sworn-in as U.S. citizens
-
Now Playing: Investigators working to identify remains from New Mexico compound
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Space Force to start by 2020, FLOTUS' parents become citizens
-
Now Playing: Teen badly injured after being pushed from bridge
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: California wildfires blaze, Trump lawyers respond to special counsel
-
Now Playing: Woman tells police she shouldn't be jailed because she's a cheerleader
-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage across California
-
Now Playing: Manafort trial continues
-
Now Playing: Charges dropped against girl who had Taser used on her
-
Now Playing: Graves in Philadelphia exhumed to help solve cold cases
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Manager tells Man to remove MAGA hat
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Manager tells Man to cover his Impeach 45 shirt
-
Now Playing: Police chief's son arrested in connection with attack on Sikh man
-
Now Playing: Video shows teen being pushed off bridge into river