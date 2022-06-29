Brother of Parkland victim strikes out at 'murdering bastard' Cruz

Anthony Montalto criticized the jury for deciding against sentencing gunman Nikolas Cruz to death for murdering 17 people on February 14, 2018.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live