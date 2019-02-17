Transcript for 2 brothers charged with murder of missing 16-year-old Aranda Briones

A very difficult and sad week for this community and tonight several people coming out an outpouring of support for the family. I'm Rhonda you don't miss him a large group coming out to attend this candlelight vigil at Marino valley community park. In honor of the sixteen year old high school student. Many of the people took part in the searches that went on for weeks before this week's devastating news police arresting two men accusing them of murder. A run to be Ennis went missing on January 13 she never returned home. After a night out with friends Riverside County authorities have arrested eighteen year old Owen so very. And his 21 year old brother Gary. Investigators believe all would've killed around that his brother is suspected of conspiracy to commit murder. Around this family members are devastated by the arrests and also because authorities have not yet volunteered some don't want to give up hope. China coping now it's a game and he had trust in god now. So you can you keep that hope they'll small hole we got just keep it. So I mean community outreach is pretty they have poured out you know. Can not to help supporter. Just for Rhonda in and keep fighting has done. The two men under arrest are also accused of lying in wait which means they could be eligible for the death penalty if convicted. In Marino valley Amy Powell ABC seven Eyewitness News.

