Transcript for Calabasas still under mandatory evacuation order as flames leapfrog across community

In his a similar picture in Calabasas than the fires seem to. Have affected many many homes damaging son and then leaving others untouched Natalie Bernal is there on the ground battling what are you seeing. Yeah that's right Danny as a shame to see erratic nature of this fire we are standing. A round for homes that were just obliterated. And a little bit tethered to the live signal but I want to give you a lay of the land here just behind me there is a garage where our car has totally been since you can't even see this hearing will there. Anymore and as I walk up this tell you can see two more homes over here. As I walked up to those ashes I you can see a children's book that had practice curse of writing and there you know. And their remains on the bicycle C know that these are family homes totally wiped out by this fire initially walked. Backed down here I want to say that there's another house next door that fourth one. And then just further down the street homes that look completely untouched then we cross the street and again. Homes that are devastated by this fire because those Santa Ana winds that we've been experiencing just sent embers flying on and so some homes. Lit up in smoke and others were totally and spared which just goes to show you how this fire sort of leapfrogged around these neighborhoods. And this one is still under mandatory evacuation Diane. As scary stuff from us even more so to know how unpredictable. The fires on the zones are targeting seem to be what are authorities advising people in the area to do. We'll there's still a lot of danger Diane because. They're still downed power lines in the streets are in this community and many others still under mandatory evacuation. Some of the homes including an apartment complex in Malibu yesterday collapsed. On because of just the devastation is of these areas these burns charred homes are still very dangerous. I'm to step foot on. I'm so other officials are saying if you are still under evacuation orders. Even though you might want to check on your belongings check on your home in the safest thing. Is to stay away right now and again as geo is mentioning. We are in extremely critical fire danger today as these Santa Ana winds push south to the San Diego County area. All right Natalie Bernal from Calabasas thanks Natalie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.