Now Playing: California farm workers remain on the job despite poor air quality

Now Playing: California wildfire latest

Now Playing: Multiple victims injured in shooting near Chicago hospital, police say

Now Playing: 'Dancing With The Stars' Finale tonight on ABC

Now Playing: Chipotle rehires manager fired over racial discrimination claims

Now Playing: 4 people found executed in Philadelphia basement

Now Playing: DA: I don't think Chris Watts will ever reveal why he killed his family

Now Playing: Wildfire destroys Northern California town

Now Playing: Trump suggests Finland doesn't have wildfire issues because of 'raking'

Now Playing: Inside wildfire evacuation tent city

Now Playing: Meet the presidential turkey pardon candidates

Now Playing: New Jersey couple killed on the way to their wedding

Now Playing: Chris Watts sentenced to five life sentences for killing pregnant wife, daughters

Now Playing: President Trump answers questions from special counsel

Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 19, 2018

Now Playing: Stranger pays off items on layaway at Walmart

Now Playing: Amazon now delivering full-size Christmas trees

Now Playing: Secret tape bombshell in GoFundMe scam: 'You don't go to jail for lying on TV'

Now Playing: Secret recording shows woman who set up GoFundMe was 'duped'