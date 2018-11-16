Transcript for California's 'Tent City'

The stories here in Chico asked Wal-Mart parking lot or people essentially ban include a living since they evacuated their homes essentially its attendants say eighty you can see right here all these has escalated hiring have a you can see content all these different tents here many of them have been donated. This is little community writes your tennis has been dubbed while he and I each evacuees who have come together Italy's general strangers when they first arrive and now they really say that their likes to him only in fact. Some of them the night owls are a week crate now. Hey guys Tammy the mayor ray you're the mayor of of how each of Molly had. Matthew indeed did and why did you mrs. Santa comes here in the parking lots of this evacuation center. Basically because we had our cars as their homes and Wal-Mart is known for perking RVs and that's the first thing we got out we had no where else to go. The shelters were broken out there were pretty tall yet it they weren't Matthew I know they do a lot of viewed as a priest appointed to the to be out of here 1 PM on Sunday what do you plan to do. Look in the vitamin C other we have some resources. Hopefully eluded him trying to house. You didn't hold on for a five of us and we all the other and courtroom among Serbs humans and fired or removed from. And it sounds like you guys have become a sham hire agents and it couldn't. That's the heritage as together he amount and then and careers it's lifelong bonds. You're really it's as are we thinking I'm all of you and thanks for welcoming us into it to your home minor temporary home thanks guys. And pay as Matthew just said though there they're looking to get us. Home in the big question right now is are there enough homes for all these people weaves are talking to the height of the housing authority that I journey Tony. And she basically told us that need be to count each and economy to housing people want a permanent housing but there are thousands more than that that are gonna need a place to stay it is unclear. If they're gonna have a place to golly so it's a bit of housing crisis right now on ask to be the next big question is how do we get. All of these folks notches into another temporary evacuation center. It into some permanent housing. Reporting here in Chico at the Wal-Mart I was crates for ABC news.

