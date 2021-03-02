Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor at Capitol

President Joe Biden and members of Congress paid their respects to Brian Sicknick who died from injuries during the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
1:07 | 02/03/21

Transcript for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor at Capitol
Today we gather to honor officer Bryan sickness due. The New Jersey native. The national air guard veteran. And at twelve you remember. Of the capitol police force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

