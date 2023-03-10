Car crashes through North Carolina airport terminal after driving onto tarmac

A car has crashed through the terminal of Wilmington International Airport after driving through a fence and onto the airport's tarmac on Thursday night.

March 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live