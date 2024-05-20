The cargo ship blocking Baltimore shipping port entrance is removed

The Dali was refloated and escorted back to port, months after it crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge. The accident left six people dead and the ship partially blocking the port entrance.

May 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live