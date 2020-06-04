Transcript for Cat Cora on how to stretch your food budget during the coronavirus pandemic

With just about all of us at home, impacted by this pandemic, it's becoming increasingly important to make homemade nutritious meals and really stretch those food dollars. Joining us now to show how to make a family and budget-friendly meal is cat Cora. Thanks for being with us. Tell me how your family is doing. They're doing really well. We're all locked down and isolated. We couldn't be happier being together. That's great to hear. We're doing good. I know, we're happy most of time. Some tough times. As a mom figuring out all these meals, I think it can be overwhelming. You recently started the quarantine cooking series, I love the name of it, cora-ntine cuisine. Tell us about it. I was cooking dinner anyway and I thought I would share my experience with the world and really, you know, everybody's in their kitchen cooking more than ever right now and it can be overwhelming. I wanted to share advice and tips, how to cook on a budget. And how to plan for three meals a day seven days a week. If you weren't comfortable in the kitchen and you wanted to share what my experience was, I really wanted to connect with everyone and give them that help. We're very happy to take some of that help for us who are running out of ideas and not wanting to run to the grocery stores all time. For obvious reasons. We're trying to stretch our ingredients. You're going to show us how to cook a pantry staple that does just that. Tell us what you're making. Absolutely, I like to put together protein bowls. Because they're easy, affordable. You can stretch the dollar. And everybody in the family can customize their own bowl. I have some rice, corn that I had in my freezer, tomatoes, some avocado and anything can go in a protein bowl. It's our pantry and our freezer are our best friends right now because we can store things for a long time. It can be affordable and inexpensive. I'm adding a piece of salmon I love this in my freezer, it also comes in canned, because it holds in the nutrients, when they catch it, they lock it in the flavor and it freezes really well for a long period of time and that's why it's so good and it's fun to look at and it's fun for the kids to get in there and make their own. It's something easy to pull off when you're really overwhelmed and stressed. And you want to get a great dinner on the table. Yeah, I also imagine you can keep this going with different varietals. You can switch out protein and switch out ingredients that have the same basic idea in play. It's the same thing you're just composing different ingredients right in your bowl. And also, it's user-friendly from the freezer, frozen vegetables, canned vegetables, and it's really important to stock up, or if you haven't already -- rice, pasta, canned Turkey, canned seafood, anything like beans or vegetables. All those type of things in your pantry and freezer are inexpensive and they go a long way. You can stretch them. They actually last a long time. You don't have to go out to the grocery store, we're all trying to stay away from that, and if you can order online order online those shelf items that will last a long time. I love it, these protein bowls will definitely start to become a dinner staple for us. Cat, thanks so much for being with us today. For cat's protein bowl recipe, you can head to abcnews.com.

