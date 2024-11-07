Chaos ensues after racoon crashes through LaGuardia Airport ceiling

Chaos ensued at the Spirit Airlines counter inside LaGuardia Airport in New York after a raccoon came crashing through a ceiling panel.

November 7, 2024

