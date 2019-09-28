Transcript for 7 charged in stabbing death of teen broadcast on Snapchat

Eighteen year old Tyler flack said nothing to reporters as he was led from police headquarters this morning charged with second degree murder. Sixteen year old can seen Morris was stabbed through the heart during and after school melee on Monday. Again misses are horrific tragedy. Fortress seems family for the Oceanside community. Again we implore people who have videos to please come forward. It happened in broad daylight with potentially dozens of eyewitnesses. Investigators are reviewing a cell phone video to identify at least six others who may have been accomplices. They believe the confrontation came after an ongoing dispute over a girl it was prearranged although the details are still not clear. Flack is described as a friend of the girl's ex boyfriend. Tyler is an associate of the ex boyfriend of this particular girl in question. He's in his particular crew will group that he hangs out with and he came there they ought eyewitness friends this fight he took it for the next club. Morris is friends and relatives left arraignment court and said nothing. Flax defense attorney entered a plea of not guilty. He has confidence in the system. He has the very strong support of his mother and he has confidence in his legal team the melee at the murder that ended it. Have left parents and students in three neighboring school district shaken. A vigil last night drew hundreds of people the county police commissioner moved quickly today to reassure them. That administrators were unaware of the dispute and that no should fear attend. Classes. Balling its schools are safe. All little's resource is our place and up cops will continue to be in place to make sure that your kids go to school and get their education and not worry about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.