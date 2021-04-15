Transcript for Chauvin declines to take stand, invoking 5th Amendment

For the first time Derek show they spoke out in the courtroom as he decided not to testify in his own murder trial a little involvement with amendment privilege today the medical examiner who performed George Floyd's autopsy officially deemed his death a homicide. But Wednesday forensic pathologist doctor David Howell are called by Derek children's defense team. Says he believes it was actually undetermined. And that drugs and heart issues played a big part. How did he heartened. Hearts and drugs contribute to the cost. There was significant. Doctor Fowler arguing carbon monoxide from the police cruisers tailpipe. May have also been a factor the prosecution putting up a flight. You haven't seen it data. We're test results. This showed mr. Floyd had a single injury from carbon monoxide is that true. Industry because it was nuisance I'm horrific accident what is actually was true sir yes mr. Today the prosecution calling a rebuttal witness after the defense rested its case as to the statement that his car proxy hemoglobin could have increased about 1018%. In your view that's not possible it's in the wrong and it was at most 2% at most 2% normal. Very immediate which is normally. France not challenge the rack. Freeing you not sure we're way essentially eighteen let me out of Atlanta and he's been down. This well off the cross examination. It just became a parent was scrapped in its rocks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.