Transcript for Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke beaten by inmates in prison

This is not been an easy. Process for myself for my feeling. Unfortunately I was made aware yesterday. That my husband's safety had been carpet rightists. In an institution that they currently have him house to act. My children and I have been fearful for its safety for its life. This entire time I have said it from day one. I continue to say it excited on the witness stand in the courtroom. During his trial. My number one fear for my husband has always been his safety. It always has been that somebody is going to get in. Get him and hurt him. And the worst has happened. My husband's a police officer. He is a stands out man he has always been a stand up human being. This has already finished he's had his trial. He was convicted. Everybody got what they want it they had my husband. Put away. All he wanted to do was knocked to the background. Do his time and come home to his family. And fortunately he's not being afforded that right. He's being basically a prisoner within the prison system. He's not a grower ever awarded phone calls he's on lockdown 23 hours today. That is not safety. For him that is RC's thing.

