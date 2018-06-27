-
Now Playing: Chick-fil-A employee hailed a hero after saving choking customer
-
Now Playing: Actress alleges in lawsuit she was replaced by a bobble head
-
Now Playing: Squirrel steals police officer's doughnut
-
Now Playing: US woman injured parasailing in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Terry Crews' emotional sexual assault testimony on the Hill
-
Now Playing: Police charge popular DJ after break in 25-year-old cold case
-
Now Playing: FBI boards flight amid hijacking scare
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams seeded after Wimbledon amends rules
-
Now Playing: Police investigate body found inside NFL star's home
-
Now Playing: Western wildfire threatens hundreds of homes
-
Now Playing: Judge orders families separated at border reunited within 30 days
-
Now Playing: FBI agents storm JetBlue plane at JFK after hijacking 'false alarm'
-
Now Playing: Man's body found inside beer cooler at stadium
-
Now Playing: Primary Night: Voters head to the polls
-
Now Playing: Decision night for voters in 7 states
-
Now Playing: Investigators make arrest in 25-year-old cold case
-
Now Playing: Rescuers rush to scene of hospital explosion in Texas
-
Now Playing: Man jumps onto wing of plane after scaling fence at Atlanta airport, police say
-
Now Playing: State of emergency in parts of N. California due to fires
-
Now Playing: Woman suffers injuries to face and head in parasail accident