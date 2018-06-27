Transcript for Chick-fil-A employee hailed a hero after saving choking customer

The money intact and I knew he would be able to help. Six Philly employee hunter Harris is often a guy his coworkers goats you for help. His title after all his team leader but on Saturday his coworkers came to him with a difficult task saving a man's life. I was appears doing my job and and our dining room lady the lady Anita came out to meet with urgency in says that there's a man choking in the dining room. In this surveillance video you can see that man getting up from his seats clearly a need of help the customer sitting next to him. Gets up and Jensen to accent she was trying really. Art but I think he was made to heavier stuff and so I would ran over there to call Connor. And he immediately. Came over here to help. Within seconds Harris went from team leader to life saver. And I stepped in I have to carry him I do what I can do and and it all worked out I just nature that he was okay. We got him a fresh meal and he just went on anyway. Harris is dad Jamie who also happens to be the owner of this franchise says systems actions don't surprise him these characters are jumping and help when help is needed. You can see it is natural for so very proud. Until he's a hero harris' coworker I needed Durant says she immediately thought of him because he save somebody else before here. Without a doubt.

