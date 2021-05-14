Some children experiencing anxiety as they switch back to in-person learning

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, some parents are sending their children back to school for in-person learning. ABC News' Marci Gonzalez shares what parents can do to help ease children’s anxieties.
2:08 | 05/14/21

Transcript for Some children experiencing anxiety as they switch back to in-person learning

