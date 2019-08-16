7 children killed by gun violence in St. Louis this year: Police

Xavier Usanga, 7, was the seventh child under the age of 17 killed by gun violence in St. Louis this year, police said.
Night. Where. In times now where we have to teach she opened this. Despite teaching them to be afraid it's not being afraid of being cautious. It's about getting home safe. Admit they're right now. We have to teach our children how to survive. People know. Who shot an artery. I know for a fact people know who is responsible. And we are not getting the positive.

