Chipotle rehires manager fired over racial discrimination claims

More
The manager had denied service to a group of young men, but an alleged victim's dine-and-dash tweets emerged.
0:54 | 11/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chipotle rehires manager fired over racial discrimination claims
All of the little or get it done we'll get into. In Nassau. Yeah. Everywhere got no matter. Me. And homeless yet. I. It's not. The way why do you. And are. Because I know why you'd have yeah. Are you how are you beat. Yeah I. Oh yeah. And we and that definitely yeah yeah yeah yeah. And into the low here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59300910,"title":"Chipotle rehires manager fired over racial discrimination claims","duration":"0:54","description":"The manager had denied service to a group of young men, but an alleged victim's dine-and-dash tweets emerged.","url":"/US/video/chipotle-rehires-manager-fired-racial-discrimination-claims-59300910","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.