Civil War reenactments grow in popularity in wake of 2020 protests

ABC News’ Steve Osunsami examines the debate over Civil War reenactments in the South, which have drawn more attendees in the wake of the removal of statues and monuments.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live