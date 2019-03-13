Transcript for Claire's issues voluntary recall of 3 products

A consumer alert this morning affecting women's beauty products Claire's Stores is recalling three makeup products because of possible asbestos contamination. They include compact powder contour palace. An eye shadows the company says FDA testing show possible asbestos fibers in some samples no illnesses. Have been reported. So imagine this getting your electricity bill and seeing the amount due is nearly 38 million. Dollars sex talk abouts sticker shock that happened to a man here in New York. Clinton a small apartment but being just 187 years old. He did what some think most millennial plea deal and senate calling the power company he sent a tweet and demanded they quote fix it. They did it turned out the only owed 74 dollars. No word on what caused the air and the error what the company says was the biggest air they're doing the math. Here 38 million. 7774. Dollars. Yeah minus the little bit of a difference then that I can cover that live I think.

