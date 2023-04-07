Clarence Thomas accepted luxury travel from a GOP donor for decades: Report

The media outlet ProPublica reported Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose more than 20 years of luxury travel gifted to him by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live