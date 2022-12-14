Club Q and Pulse mass shooting survivors testify on Capitol Hill

ABC News' Jay O'Brien breaks down developments from the latest on the House Oversight Committee hearing on anti-LGBTQ+ violence and extremism.

December 14, 2022

