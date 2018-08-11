-
Now Playing: Florida yoga studio shooting
-
Now Playing: Shooting survivor smashed club's window to save others
-
Now Playing: Shooting at Southern California bar
-
Now Playing: Texas judge releases group of juvenile defendants after losing election: Reports
-
Now Playing: Club shooting survivor: Gunman 'knew what he was doing'
-
Now Playing: Special Report: Shooting in Thousand Oaks, California
-
Now Playing: Smash open this brand-new Chocolate Mickey Pinata
-
Now Playing: FBI releases video of stolen SUV linked to NC girl's kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Photos released of stolen SUV used to abduct teen
-
Now Playing: Bodycam captures Texas police chief saving unresponsive baby
-
Now Playing: Tips to save on home-heating bills as temperatures begin to drop
-
Now Playing: Fight between teacher, student on video divides California community
-
Now Playing: At least 5 people taken to hospital after falling ill at Nashville hotel
-
Now Playing: Trump calls midterm elections 'very close to complete victory'
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions forced to resign from US attorney general post
-
Now Playing: Alabama police searching for man who fell out of Waffle House ceiling
-
Now Playing: Police seek help finding New Jersey teen who ran away from home
-
Now Playing: Cargo jet is badly damaged after overshooting runway, skidding onto grass
-
Now Playing: Massive fire erupts at Colorado oil and gas facility