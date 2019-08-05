Transcript for 'Here we are again': Colorado officials give latest update on deadly school shooting

I'm gonna talk to is DA but. I want to begin by topic is the EAD as the debt I got four kids in the school system. My wife's business less than a mile from here I grew up in these parts. If you had suggested to anyone behind me here in this room. At within twenty years and twenty miles. We would've dealt with. Column buying. Your roar theater. Wrap the whole high school. Shooting of Jack Parrish and four other deputies we'd thought you mad and yet here we are again. You know yesterday little before 2 o'clock. Stem school notified law enforcement. An active shooter in their school. Officers responded. As you know that the stem schools less than them probably about a mile from the substation. Officers from this substation detectives in command officers responded. But we had officers on the street that were there with inside two minutes. Once at the school they immediately engaged the suspects. And started to rescue. The children that were injured. We originally. Thought that we had a juvenile male in custody but through our interviews yesterday late afternoon. Determined that we have a juvenile female. And that is in custody right now who is the other suspect. All. The victims that were shot after you've been released except for three these children went to that school. The suspects went through the school. They were able to get deep inside the school. That's only thing and I can cheer at this point in regards to the currency.

