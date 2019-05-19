Transcript for Columbine High shooting survivor found dead

I lost my best friend right in front of me. Austin eubanks was in the Columbine High School library when a teacher came running through telling everyone to get down on the floor and just minutes later I was playing dead underneath the table next to a pool of blood. I just been shot. And had witnessed my best friend murdered right in front of me as we were huddled together waiting for help to come he says doctors gave him multiple prescriptions for pain long after the physical pain was gone. Every time I took these. Medications or any feel better. I didn't have to engage in stages of grief. I can avoid. That intense emotion eubanks became addicted to hope you points then started using marijuana and other illicit drugs after struggling for years he finally became sober. Put his life back together. And re connected with his sons we have lost contact with for two years he started traveling the country talking to others about addiction. He was in Florida four days ago and I'm still a person that is healing from trauma. But I do make myself available if anybody reaches out today we learned about you bank's sudden death. His family saying a statement saying unfortunately Austin lost his battle with the very disease he pot so hard to help others face. Helping to build a community of support is what meant the most Austin and we planned to continue his work they said they are beyond shocked and saddened. And requests privacy.

