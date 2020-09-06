Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for A Confederate soldiers monument is removed from a public park in Indianapolis
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:52","description":"The city reportedly approved a measure in 2017 to remove the statue once funding was secured.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71159159","title":"A Confederate soldiers monument is removed from a public park in Indianapolis","url":"/US/video/confederate-soldiers-monument-removed-public-park-indianapolis-71159159"}