-
Now Playing: These Black-owned businesses are prevailing through the pandemic
-
Now Playing: A Conversation With Black Women
-
Now Playing: A conversation with Black women: Racial trauma: Part 4
-
Now Playing: A conversation with Black women: Economic disparities: Part 3
-
Now Playing: 6 million vaccines delayed by weather as Pfizer adjusts storage requirements
-
Now Playing: A conversation with Black women: Representation in politics: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Volunteers answer the call in Texas
-
Now Playing: First US endangered species cloned
-
Now Playing: Johnny Damon charged with DUI
-
Now Playing: Women accused of dressing as 'grannies' to receive vaccine
-
Now Playing: Pilot dies when small plane crashes into semi-truck
-
Now Playing: 36 Capitol police officers under investigation in wake of January siege
-
Now Playing: Biden addresses foreign powers: ‘America is back’
-
Now Playing: Millions struggling to find clean water as power comes back in Texas
-
Now Playing: Group encounters bison at Yellowstone National Park
-
Now Playing: Avalanche control work takes place in Utah
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden visits Pfizer facility
-
Now Playing: President Biden visits Pfizer facility in Michigan, addresses vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Texas store owner shows kindness by giving shelter to those in need