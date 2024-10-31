Cop 'attacked' by giant inflatable runaway pumpkin

A police officer in Ohio was “attacked” by a giant inflatable runaway pumpkin in the middle of the street while he was trying to clear it away from traffic, police said.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live