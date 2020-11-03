Transcript for How coronavirus is affecting St. Patrick's Day celebrations

And one executive says the corona virus could have a bigger impact on the airline industry the nine allowed then. Every major carrier has announced a reduction in their flight schedules. United Airlines is reporting a 70% drop in domestic demand in recent days as the virus keeps people from traveling. More big cities are canceling events Philadelphia has joined Boston in canceling the Saint Patrick's Day parade. The mayor asking people to avoid events with more than 5000 people New York City has canceled its half marathon and the New York auto show has been postponed. In Ohio the governor is recommending a ban on spectators at indoor sport events. The NBA's considering moving gains to a different city be cut do different cities due to the virus. And the NCAA says it still deciding whether to make any changes to March Madness.

