Transcript for Corrections workers suspended for over Nazi salute

Several workers training to become prison guards in West Virginia have been suspended after giving what appears to be on Nazi salute the state released their class photo with the faces of the trainees blurred. They're making the salute under a sign that reads hell bird. That's a reference to their instructor the governor's calling for anyone involved to be fired.

