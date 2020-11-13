Transcript for COVID-19 surges across US cities

And as cases the rise across the country local leaders are grappling with how to respond to the potential for other crises in their communities joining me now are two mayors of cities thousands of miles of arch but dealing with many of the same challenges Aaron Mendel hall as the mayor of Salt Lake City and even people. The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey thank you both for being here. At may airmen an all we spoke a few weeks ago when a chase is rising quickly in your area that has not slowed down so pretty senate the pandemic Reyna. But Avery just a ROJ. And our dealings he sent another new record grants. Or housing chases today is to get his perspective that's a thousand more than. Records when a light in the immune to it means that at least one appreciate your terms right now hasn't will be. We're at a 20%. Should be rate with the numbers we saw it and reason really. The green interstate minute. Credible rocketing number east numbers. And work in the real normalcy right now. And they are full of New Jersey was. Hardest hit at the beginning of the pandemic or what worries you most as you're seeing cases rise again now. I mean it's a little bit of an installation date or. What we saw earlier in the air we're seeing rising says. Insane on stations in Italian and ends later used in so. You know weapons and on the local level is a world in gold does seem protocols that we had backed it Marjorie all. Nearly a lot and it didn't work back in the scenes that we are right now we're trying more and more on. Let me ensure that we're using resource and me in there and it meant all news and local. Then airmen an all this week the Utah governor announced a state of emergency and a mask mandate. Do you think he's matters well. I think as he is heard from the doctor previous. The difficulty right now is that we been hearing about mask wearing masks and how important and effective they are for months now the CT that the population is feeling around. Pretty much off the table and it's really about people's personal responsibility at this point RI CUs are basically shall Wear 85% cast statewide. During some bands that don't have stacking. If we don't nurses and doctors were not be able to take care of people. That's winning united tipping point when our hospital system is easing the overwhelming. Numbers that we're facing right now and the majority of our cases are from household exposure. Gotten 65% of them are from someone you know. Like a lot of other parts of the country it's not bars and restaurants for overseeing spread it's your friends and your family and antithetical to the safety that we normally feel around people so thinking on people's person her personal responsibility to do something we've been asking them to do for months. Is a challenging. Were facing renowned. And it tells it that's so they're both experiencing a trying to bank on that element of personal responsibility she. Isn't enough so mayor of new Jersey's governor announced Kirk used for restaurants you treated you would follow that order but you disagree with that approach so what do you think. Leader you know right now. I don't incur these work knew what the difference between 930. Yemen don't want you need it like cold and only doubt it. I'm the reality is that you need a regional approach and more roads and -- rob and and I agree with everything at the mayor's out you know there's more ability components and has been -- biting. And their home and letting down her art only evidence in the virus and so we need to trust president's speech and are educated and ordered the equipment that they need I'm also I'm do the right thing blanket or you wouldn't garbage every time we service or the local need more people out of business where you on the entries object and all sorts of other issues related and so you think mark katic and. And a question for both have you do you think you're getting the support your cities need from state and federal governments right now to get through this man ran a lap. You start us off. I think that the governors actually took on Sunday night with his two week caused the recruiting at age is overdue. Increase our cases it just took six and half weeks trust to go from 70000 cases 240000. Cases year this is not a new increase. It and it's difficult to save for gonna get this third try just that cares dollars which so far has been incredibly supportive. Our local community when did able to get a lot of those dollars into the hands of renters and small business owners so we hope that I'll continue. And we hookers and his transition to come into the new administration. And on our unique section. Went on with her acting governor Merck has been phenomenal job. Brady act in very early. Has been icing wind died decisions oh I'm we elect are getting the support for the most part and Amanda we were very very people are act earlier in this process in the federal level high needs our support a lot of different things are using your jerseys any. We knew some more where the federal government and oh lead our. Here's hoping you both and all leaders across the country continue to get the support they need should wishing about the best of luck and combating and thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.