Transcript for 3 of 4 crew members rescued from capsized cargo ship: US Coast Guard

Coast Guard officials say three of the trapped crew members inside his overturned cargo ship have been rescued rescue teams are still working to save the fourth man. Officials say he's trapped behind glass without access to fresh water or food. This is a dynamic situation. And I frankly we didn't even have time to prepare. For this op press conference battling sweltering temperatures topping with Salt Lake a hundred in twenty degrees. Officials say the men are in fairly good condition considering what they've lived through they were us subject to some opera got tough conditions. Over of them lasting half rescue teams say they heard the crew tapping from inside the boat throughout the night knowing where to go on a ship that 600 plus feet big. Where to go was was an outstanding job by the engineers last night. Drilling carefully three inches at a time through the whole of the ship. Officials first giving them food water and near a translator speaking to the men in Korean telling them exactly weird ago. The ship twice the size of a football field was carrying more than 4000 cars when it capsized off the coast of Georgia Sunday mourning catching fire. Yeah. Overnight the Coast Guard rescuing the other twenty crew members they're lifting some to safety. Multiple Coast Guard units have been involved in this search and rescue effort and authorities say they're currently investigating what could have caused a ship that capsized and how the fire started. Maggie really ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.