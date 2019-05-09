Now Playing: Ducklings saved by mom after falling down storm drain in Florida

Now Playing: Crews repair damaged hurricane hunters plane

Now Playing: Picasso, Miro artwork recovered 25 years after being stolen

Now Playing: Rare 2-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey

Now Playing: Bears kills woman while she's looking for dogs

Now Playing: 'Hustlers' star Keke Palmer loved working with J.Lo

Now Playing: Anna Wintour to share tips for success in new class

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on sneakers, lounge wear and more

Now Playing: How to handle anxiety with your daughter, son

Now Playing: New developments add to concerns about vaping

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Now Playing: 14 women sue Lyft over driver conduct

Now Playing: Biden pushes back on questions about campaign gaffes

Now Playing: 911 calls released from Kevin Hart's car crash

Now Playing: Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom arrested again

Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 3 storm

Now Playing: Trump displays altered Dorian forecast map

Now Playing: South Carolina braces for Dorian's storm surge

Now Playing: Dorian lashes South Carolina with winds, heavy rain