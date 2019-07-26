Transcript for Cross-country athlete to run across 13 states on 5-month trek

So now we're talking about the kids but I want to think about what you're doing when you are around 22 years old probably. Thinking about college you're hanging with your friends well yesterday I sat down with spam and instigated he's from France. He was raised in Indonesia and he's extremely passionate about climate change and oceans. And he's about to set out on a crazy five month adventure across the country and let's just say one day he might literally run the world take a life. We grew up in Bali in Indonesia and for the past ten years my older brother and sister. Leave. Talks about the ocean and we re you witnessed the effects of climate change every single day. And so this run for us is is just a great way of us talking about it and bring the ocean to on the people who don't necessarily live by the ocean. So I've run one marathon in my life but your journey from coast to coast. Equates to a hundred in fourteen. Marathon and how are you preparing for this sudden it's actually cereal and I leave tomorrow. After seven months chain tanning unit so little undoing itself. As in I'm running by myself and supported by. And I do you wanna do my defense Josh and I bet there'll be on board is off filming. And yet the the running myself and honest inviting as many people if they can if they wanted to come join. Yeah I feel like by the end of your trip you're gonna have like this whole crowd at. Around here just like epic footage yet out what you expect. Yeah that's what I see a hopefully they'll how long does this expect Ari you expect this entire journey that tape end. I'm just asking about your mother 'cause I'm sure she might have a little bit of worried there's something that could potentially go wrong if you're just. Running from state to state the state. Ocean ocean. Yes there is facing US states on the earning twenty miles a day six days a week. For a total of around 3000 mile twenty miles a day when you're doing a marathon and ankles and I that that's insane it's going to be tough. I think no one and it's been done before. I'm so I'll be the first person to do it but what's exciting is on the first person to run. On Hughes me out of plastic tell me about that some issues ironed part of the issues and. Point eight connect spastic from shorelines around the world and then makes these she's. The plastic inside running. In them will you need more than one pair obviously I'm estimating between eight to 100 my goodness and 400 dollars and there. Wah ha well so by the time you get to that end of this what's the goal like what will let happen by the end it's more about raising awareness and me. Getting people understand the effects of past the pollution so whether that's an on my way of hosting educational sessions school was universities. As many locations of the cancer reaches many people as those creative and use use them because and I social platform he changed world. To this video aspect there's educational platform and then we also working with Heidi. To get as many cities on my route to sign there package together cities pass between. And hope for the start painting how does it feel to be such an under achiever. Section under its leverage I mean I would have started running it. But yeah hopefully hopefully everything goes well. Casual summer plans. You just graduated Sunday is asking you this you have this five month at big journey it up live act Indonesia and then what's next. What's next well. Written a brother and sister we started making world which is environments media organization. And. Continuation of that time continue raising awareness about this cousin were so passionate about. And smash Brothers actually going on his projects to Ben who biked across Indonesia. Who are your payments what kind of blew it may unbelievable. Unbelievable said just I just find the next projects and. Prison here in and hopefully they change. He's amazing and he was literally running right now he started today's since Sam we're wishing you all the best amazing.

