Customer draws gun after being told Popeyes chicken sandwich is sold out

More
A Popeyes employee reportedly locked the group of would-be customers out of the store before they were able to get inside.
0:36 | 09/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Customer draws gun after being told Popeyes chicken sandwich is sold out
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"A Popeyes employee reportedly locked the group of would-be customers out of the store before they were able to get inside. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65357884","title":"Customer draws gun after being told Popeyes chicken sandwich is sold out","url":"/US/video/customer-draws-gun-told-popeyes-chicken-sandwich-sold-65357884"}