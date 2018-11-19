Transcript for DA: I don't think Chris Watts will ever reveal why he killed his family

From our perspective. Justice was more that serve this morning. The defendant is now headed exactly where he belongs. With a life sentence without possibility. I don't think you'll ever tells I don't think he will give an honest assessment. Why he did what he did. How he did what he did. I it. Intentionally called upon him to see if he would answer those questions in the courtroom this morning. His Mo both his mother and in through their attorney his father said they hope that you'll be honest to come clean Sunday in an. Give us an account of what happened because I think like I said this morning. Those of the questions that will always harp anyone who was involved in the investigation. And I don't think that there is ever going to be. Satisfactory answer for anyone not the least that which. To say that this was anything other than a deliberate intentional killing is inaccurate. As at least.

