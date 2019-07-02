Transcript for Dangerous blizzard conditions in the Midwest

I'm Andrew are reporting in Fargo, North Dakota where there is a blizzard warning right now in this blizzard warning is Albert Gary gusty winds that are blowing in this light fluffy snow everywhere. And time is visibility just a few feet in front Il. Very difficult travel conditions out dining area roadways and the other thing this morning injured things don't is causing its very icy roads at times. Which is leading to road closures and as well and the other side to this blizzard warning this way and it's very very dangerous when Joseph by using her from thirties to fifties below. Hypothermia and frostbite can set it in just minutes under those conditions. Reporting in Fargo, North Dakota behind the android wire.

